5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (November 13, 2020)

This week’s WWE SmackDown was loaded with some interesting matches and segments that allowed the brand to work towards the Survivor Series pay-per-view. A Triple Threat match was scheduled during the night to pick the next Superstar for the women’s SmackDown team.

A former NXT Superstar made her SmackDown debut during the show, while Otis got a chance to rebuild himself on the Blue brand.

Sami Zayn defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship after over a month during this week’s SmackDown. Carmella once again appeared to take out the SmackDown Women’s Champion, Sasha Banks.

However, it was the arrival of a Superstar from RAW to the SmackDown brand that provided the best segments during the night.

In this article, we will look at the five things SmackDown got right during this week’s show.

#5 Chelsea Green debuts, Liv Morgan books her ticket to Survivor Series on WWE SmackDown

.@ImChelseaGreen makes this Triple Threat a Fatal 4-Way to see who will join Team #SmackDown at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/cGNTje4YNY — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2020

A Triple Threat Match was scheduled to determine who’d take the third spot on Team SmackDown for WWE Survivor Series. Natalya tried one more time to find a place in the team, while Liv Morgan and Tamina Snuka were the other two competitors looking to bag the chance.

However, Chelsea Green debuted on SmackDown and was made part of the match to make it a Fatal Four-Way affair. Green had a short run on NXT following which she was moved to the Blue brand.

Advertisement

All four competitors got a lot of offense and Natalya tried her best to prove that she is the best of the lot. She managed to lock Morgan in a vicious chin lock but could not get her to tap out in time. Soon after, Morgan got back in business and finished off the match by hitting Tamina with a Codebreaker to pick up the victory.

This was a decent match that allowed the right competitor to take a spot on Team SmackDown. Morgan has had a good time in the ring in 2020, and she deserves some major chances on the big stage.

Green finally got to make her debut on SmackDown, but it was odd that WWE added her to a match she was not booked to win. Did WWE change the ending of the match after Green was injured mid-match? It will be interesting to see how they book her in the coming months.

Most interestingly, The Queen of Harts lost once again and she could be heading towards a character change from here on. Will we watch her appear during Survivor Series to attack Team SmackDown and cost them their battle against Team RAW?