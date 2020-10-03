5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (October 2, 2020)

After a good showing at WWE Clash of Champions, the Superstars of SmackDown were all prepared to get going during this week’s episode of the show. Roman Reigns opened up SmackDown once again and had another emotional promo with Jey Uso in the ring.

On this week's SmackDown, Sasha Banks challenged her former best friend Bayley to a match for next week’s show. A lot has been brewing between the two women, and we will likely see this rivalry stretch beyond WWE Hell in a Cell.

Matt Riddle teamed up with The Lucha House Party to take on the team of Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and King Cobrin on SmackDown this week. Otis and John Morrison competed in another match that was easily won by Otis who is looking to defend himself in a court case against The Miz.

The final moments of the night saw the heelish Sami Zayn at his best as he defended his Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s SmackDown.

#5 The opening segment of WWE SmackDown

A dramatic video recapped the match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso from WWE Clash of Champions in which Jimmy Uso was forced to throw in the towel to protect his brother.

Roman Reigns made his way out to the middle on WWE SmackDown with Paul Heyman by his side. Heyman hyped The Tribal Chief and spoke about how he knows Reigns since the day he was born. Heyman said that The Big Dog was not just the Tribal Chief of WWE, but also of the entire WWE Universe.

Reigns then took the microphone from Heyman and said that he doesn’t want to be called the Tribal Chief until Jey acknowledges him as such. Roman Reigns asked for Jey Uso to come out to the ring, and he obliged.

The two had a rather interesting and emotional exchange once again. This helped showcase Jey’s mic skills once again which haven’t been highlighted too much in the past.

Reigns claimed that he didn’t want to hurt his cousin at WWE Clash of Champions, and instead he wanted to help him make it to the main event. Reigns further said that if only Jey would have accepted him as the Tribal Chief then none of this would have happened.

The Big Dog then offered Jey another shot at the Universal Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell. He advised his cousin not to accept the challenge for his own good.

However, Jey accepted the challenge without wasting much time and said he would fight his cousin no matter what the stakes are.

Following the segment, AJ Styles came out to berate Jey Uso and the two Superstars exchanged some words before getting into a match.

The opening segment of SmackDown was spot on and worked well after the main event of WWE Clash of Champions. Jey has gotten a massive push, and while fans wanted to see Big E get over as a solo competitor, it’s Jey who has made the most of his brother’s injury.

It’ll be interesting to see what’s at stake for Jey at WWE Hell in a Cell.