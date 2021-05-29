5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Roman Reigns targets The Usos; Seth Rollins loses his mind

A big tag team match was set for WWE SmackDown as The Usos and The Street Profits fought in a dream clash on Friday.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Tamina and Natalya went up against The Riott Squad in a non-title match. Meanwhile, Rey and Dominik Mysterio defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Dirty Dawgs.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were present during Friday Night’s broadcast, as they tried to manipulate Jey Uso throughout the show. Bianca Belair defeated Carmella as Bayley watched on. It looks like Bayley will be getting a rematch against Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship soon.

Birthday boy Seth Rollins came out in another eye-popping suit to cut a wild promo. SmackDown hit all the right notes to give fans another memorable show.

Let's take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5 The Usos defeated The Street Profits in a great opener on WWE SmackDown

The Usos were ready to take over the WWE SmackDown tag team division this week. The brothers told Roman Reigns that they would defeat The Street Profits and then go on to win the SmackDown tag team titles soon.

Reigns continued to plant seeds of doubt in Jey’s head before The Usos returned to tag team action. The Street Profits hit the ring and cut a promo, putting their clash over as a dream match.

After members of both teams were done talking, they got down to business in the ring. Jimmy and Jey showed great chemistry once again and isolated Montez Ford for some time.

Ford took down the brothers before tagging Angelo Dawkins into the match. Dawkins came in all fired up and unloaded on his opponents as the two teams continued to trade some big moves.

Ford looked set to take the victory with a frog splash to Jimmy, but Jey moved his brother out of the way. This allowed Jimmy to hit the superkick on Ford to earn the win for his team.

The Usos and The Street Profits are two of the top tag teams in WWE today. They delivered one of the best tag team openers in recent memory on SmackDown. It was good to watch Jimmy and Jey work together after such a long time.

While The Street Profits are pretty bulletproof, WWE needs to ensure that they do not pick up too many losses as it can affect their credibility in the long run.

1 / 5 NEXT