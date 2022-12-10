5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Uncle Howdy’s message; big win for returning superstar

The Usos defended their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Brawling Brutes on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. It was the biggest match announced for Friday night.

The creative team used this week’s show to build several matches and segments for next week. Fans saw Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox team up for the first time on SmackDown against a reigning champion and her partner.

Kurt Angle made an appearance to celebrate his birthday and teamed up with Gable Steveson for the final segment of the night.

Take a look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right on this week’s show.

#5. The Usos and The Brawling Brutes put on a stellar tag team match

The Usos came out with Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn by their side for the first match of the night. Jimmy and Jey Uso defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Butch.

The Bruiserweight took Drew McIntyre’s spot in the match and went on the offense early. The Usos used their chemistry to work well together and ensure they didn’t stay out of the contest for too long.

Solo and Sami continued to interfere, and Ridge Holland could not overcome the numbers game outside the ring. Sheamus and Butch pushed their opponents to the brink of defeat but could not finish the job. An interference from Zayn allowed The Usos to hit 1-D to retain the titles on SmackDown.

The Celtic Warrior has been on a great run in WWE, and the creative team is doing well to keep him on top. McIntyre’s illness allowed the creative team to protect him and Sheamus from taking a loss on Friday night.

Zayn assisting The Usos in retaining also played a major role in the contest's outcome. It will be interesting to see what the brothers have in store for Sami Zayn on next week’s show.

#4. LA Knight looked for answers on WWE SmackDown

The rivalry between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued to slowly build on WWE SmackDown as the former took to the ring on Friday night. Knight was looking for the man who attacked him over the past couple of weeks.

The former Million Dollar Champion played back footage of the attack and noted that Uncle Howdy’s mask was there on every occasion. This brought the masked man on the Titantron to deliver a message to the former NXT Superstar.

Uncle Howdy delivered a cryptic message signaling Bray Wyatt’s involvement in the attack. As the show ticked on, Knight ran backstage to find out who the attacker was.

The segment was enjoyable for a couple of reasons. Firstly, Knight was paying attention to the little details in the clips that hinted at who his attackers could be. Fans have not seen many superstars apply logic in storylines, and this was good to see.

Secondly, a woman’s voice could be heard echoing at the back during Uncle Howdy’s spot. While the woman could be anyone, fans would want to believe that it's none other than Alexa Bliss. Her involvement in all this could make the storyline much more entertaining.

#3. Hit Row got back at The Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma

Hit Row took some revenge on WWE SmackDown.

Legado Del Fantasma took on The Viking Raiders in a tag team match on WWE SmackDown. Joaquin Wilde and Erik kicked off the contest, and the Vikings took control early. The match was in its early stages when Hit Row’s music hit.

B-Fab walked down the ramp with a steel chair in hand, while Top Dolla and Ashante attacked Legado in the ring before the referee called off the match.

B-Fab took out Valhalla and Zelina Vega outside the ring while Hit Row put The Viking Raiders away inside the squared circle. Top Dolla added insult to injury by leveling out Wilde as the segment ended.

SmackDown has three good factions that can put on some interesting matches. This segment was good enough to improve the rivalry between the teams. Hit Row had taken some beating from The Vikings over the past few weeks, and it was good to see them make a comeback on this week’s show.

The angle helped strengthen the side while taking the rivalry between the three factions forward. One of the three teams will likely move forward into a tag team championship rivalry opposite The Usos soon.

#2. Ricochet and The New Day defeated Imperium on WWE SmackDown

Ricochet scored the pinfall for his team on WWE SmackDown.

Ricochet and Imperium came out for the Intercontinental Championship signing ceremony on WWE SmackDown. New Day came out to give Ricochet some backup if he needed it.

GUNTHER and Ricochet exchanged a few hot words, leading to a brawl between the two sides. Adam Pearce came out to book a six-man tag team match between the two sides.

Ricochet started the match before Imperium isolated Xavier Woods for some time. GUNTHER punished Woods before Kofi Kingston tagged in to turn the tides in the match. He hit the Boom Drop on Giovanni Vinci but missed the Trouble in Paradise thanks to a distraction from Ludwig Kaiser.

The New Day missed the Midnight Hour, but Kofi finally connected with the Trouble in Paradise on Kaiser. The One and Only finished off Kaiser with his signature splash for the win.

The match was fast-paced and fun and helped elevate the overall mood of the show. SmackDown did not have too many great matches this week, but this one surely delivered along with the opening tag team title match.

Ricochet now has the momentum heading into the Intercontinental Championship match against GUNTHER.

#1. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox picked up a big win

Morgan and Nox defeated the heel team in style on WWE SmackDown.

Legado Del Fantasma was in the middle of an interview in the parking lot when Shotzi was attacked. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler denied having any part in the attack. However, Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox challenged the duo to a match on WWE SmackDown.

The heels controlled the contest for some time and worked over Nox. Rousey mocked Morgan before locking in an Ankle Lock to punish her opponent.

Morgan exploded into the ring off a hot tag and took the fight to the heels. Raquel Rodriguez walked out with a broken arm, and the distraction allowed Nox to deliver the Shiniest Wizard to Baszler for the pinfall victory.

The match wasn’t too great, but it helped bring Nox to the top. She got the final pin on Baszler, which was a huge achievement for her, keeping in mind that she has just returned to WWE.

Meanwhile, Raquel has emerged as Rousey’s biggest threat on SmackDown. The two women will likely have a showdown at the Royal Rumble, while Morgan and Nox could challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at the show.

