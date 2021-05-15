5 things WWE SmackDown got right before WrestleMania Backlash- Roman Reigns handles some family business; New champions crowned

WWE SmackDown opened up with another big segment to set up the Universal Championship scene before WrestleMania Backlash. Roman Reigns will defend his title against Cesaro at the pay-per-view. However, Jimmy Uso’s return has not worked out in The Tribal Chief’s favor, and it will be interesting to see how he holds out on Sunday.

Aleister Black returned with another cryptic message for the WWE Universe on SmackDown. The superstar delivered a message from his father about being forged with steel against a man made of ash.

Two veterans struck gold on SmackDown as they managed to win their first titles together. The change could help the division improve in the weeks to come. Apollo Crews found himself in a tough spot after multiple challengers came out to eye his Intercontinental Championship.

With so much on the line, take a look at the 5 things WWE got right on SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash.

#5 Roman Reigns tried to take care of some family business on WWE SmackDown

Last week’s WWE SmackDown welcomed back Jimmy Uso. Roman Reigns was convinced that his counsel had been strengthened with the return of his cousin. However, he got a bitter reality check later on in the night when Jimmy made it clear that he wasn’t going to blindly follow The Head of the Table.

This week, Jey Uso kicked off SmackDown and spoke about how his brother disrespected Reigns. He made it clear that they had to settle some family business before Reigns made his way out.

The Tribal Chief spoke about last week’s events and admitted that Cesaro is a good wrestler. However, he mocked his challenger for never having received a singles world championship match before.

Jimmy Uso appeared and talked down the two men in the ring again. He insinuated that the champion would not retain his title against The Swiss Superman at WrestleMania Backlash.

Reigns wasn’t too pleased with his cousin’s comments and told him to face Cesaro later in the night to prove himself. The Swiss Superman emerged soon after to accept the match against Jimmy.

"He leaves us no choice but to handle some family business."



"Main Event" Jey @WWEUsos has a message for his brother Jimmy to kick off #SmackDown! @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/EswXeXOZCb — WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2021

This was a great segment to kick off SmackDown. Creative have done well to put some hurdles in the way of the biggest heel in WWE. Cesaro’s story was well used in this segment without his involvement, and he will likely benefit from being in the spotlight.

1 / 5 NEXT