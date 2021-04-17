5 things WWE SmackDown got right after WrestleMania - Cesaro aims for the top; Bianca Belair finds a new challenger

WWE WrestleMania hosted some big matches from the SmackDown brand. The show returned this week after WrestleMania to continue building storylines.

Roman Reigns pinned both Edge and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania. He wanted to prove that no one could stand up to him on SmackDown. Bianca Belair celebrated her first title win in WWE on Friday Night’s show.

The Street Profits got an opportunity to challenge Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Rey Mysterio, on the other hand, surprised many fans by pinning Otis on SmackDown.

Natalya made a statement by pinning Shayna Baszler on the show, while Tamina caught Nia Jax with a Superkick after their contest. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn competed in a rematch on SmackDown after KO defeated Zayn at WrestleMania.

Pat McAfee assumed his role as the new analyst on SmackDown. Let’s take a look at five things WWE got right on SmackDown after WrestleMania.

#5 Roman Reigns refused to acknowledge Cesaro as a threat on WWE SmackDown

"He's a joke, so let's put an end to this joke right now." - @HeymanHustle announces it will now be @WWECesaro vs. Jey @WWEUsos #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/t7477IxKKI — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 17, 2021

Universal Champion Roman Reigns kicked off WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief arrived with his counsel to boast about his victory against Edge and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania.

Paul Heyman put over Bryan and Edge’s WWE Hall of Fame credentials before passing the mic to Reigns. The Tribal Chief spoke about how even Hall of Famers do not want to fight him because of what he does to them.

Reigns told the WWE Universe that no one in the SmackDown locker room wanted to face him before preparing to leave the ring. Cesaro’s music hit and he came out to confront Reigns, Heyman, and Jey Uso. However, all three men left the ring before The Swiss Superman could even grab a mic.

Cesaro asked Adam Pearce to allow him a match against Reigns later in the night. Heyman laughed off Cesaro’s request and revealed that Uso would face The Swiss Superman in the main event of SmackDown.

This was an overall good segment that showed just how powerful Reigns has become over the past year. Cesaro seems more than ready to take on The Tribal Chief and possibly get his hands on the Universal Championship.

This rivalry could do him a world of good. Even if Cesaro ends up losing the rivalry, it would help establish himself as a main eventer on SmackDown.

