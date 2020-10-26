Welcome to things WWE subtly told us at Hell in a Cell 2020! The PPV was a solid one that lasted just shy of three hours. The pacing of Hell in a Cell was great and the matches were solid too.

Thankfully, all three of the Hell in a Cell matches delivered in a big way and we had two major title changes in the process. Let's jump right into it!

#5 Was RETRIBUTION's Hell in a Cell burial a set up for something bigger?

Mustafa Ali in retreat mode

We wonder what the point of having a faction like RETRIBUTION is when the objective seems to be to bury them. We’re not even at Survivor Series and WWE hasn’t done much to protect RETRIBUTION. The Hurt Business has certainly benefited in a big way from this feud, but there hasn’t been much done with RETRIBUTION just yet.

All we know is that Mustafa Ali is the leader of the group and the other members haven’t been made to look that good. At Hell in a Cell, there was an impromptu co-main event where CEO of the Hurt Business Bobby Lashley issued a challenge to Slapjack. He would have a good showing and defeat Slapjack with relative ease.

Right after that, RETRIBUTION tried saving face at Hell in a Cell but they were all taken out mostly by Bobby Lashley - who has been looking great of late. Mustafa Ali was even chased off, but we can’t help but feel that this is leading to something big for RETRIBUTION. Bobby Lashley hasn’t faced much adversity in a title match but after giving a RETRIBUTION member a title shot, we imagine that Mustafa Ali could win his first title in WWE and that could be the United States Championship. Will RETRIBUTION benefit post-Hell in a Cell?