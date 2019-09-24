5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Female Superstar pins male champion, Top RAW star getting long-awaited push? (September 23rd, 2019)

Surreal

WWE RAW concludednd while it wasn't as strong an episode as last week, it certainly delivered in a big way when it came to the main event. The primary objective was to add more hype to the Hell in a Cell 2019 main event and that's exactly what happened.

This episode of RAW took a bunch of twists and turns and ended with Braun Strowman getting added to The Fiend's victim list. That's right. The main event was a rematch of Clash of Champions 2019, minus the title being on the line.

The women's division took a step forward as well and the match between Sasha Banks and Nikki Cross was a long, but really good bout. Chad Gable and Baron Corbin had yet another good match and this week had some really good matches as a whole.

Atleast they have that going for them and as we approach the season prpremieref RAW next week, here are a few things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week!

#5 Chad Gable & King Corbin's feud will continue to Hell in a Cell

King Corbin before the match

Chad Gable and Baron Corbin had a rematch from last week's King of the Ring final. They clearly have good chemistry together because they were able to pull off yet another incredible match.

Once again, Gable came very close to beating Corbin and this time around, he not only countered The End of Days, but he got the ankle lock secured, with Corbin almost certainly about to tap out.

He desperately used his scepter to attack Gable, DQing himself in the process. What seems clear is that WWE is going to ruin this match back at Hell in a Cell 2019. It's going to be a good one!

