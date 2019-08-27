5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: KOTR winner teased, unexpected change to Clash of Champions main event? (August 26th, 2019)

Strowman and Styles put on a great match

Well, tonight was a rather interesting episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. While it was rather eventful, it unfortunately suffered from having a rather slow pace. The second half, however, did go by a lot more smoothly as there were quite a few matches.

Either way, we didn't get a title change, but we did get two great champion vs champion matches. The first one saw SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeat one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross.

The main event saw United States Champion AJ Styles defend his title against RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman. While all of that did end in controversy, there were quite a few things to note on the show.

With this episode of RAW being done, it means that there are only two more episodes before the big PPV Clash of Champions next month. Here are a few things WWE subtly told us tonight.

#5 Sasha Banks could be the one to dethrone The Man

The Boss cut an intense promo

There's absolutely no denying that Sasha Banks is Becky Lynch's biggest, toughest and most important challenge since WrestleMania 35 and Ronda Rousey. In the four months that have passed since WrestleMania, the only two women to challenge for the title have been Lacey Evans and Natalya.

With them out of the picture, enter Sasha Banks and we have a readymade rivalry. Banks came out to express her frustration and jealousy towards Becky Lynch's main event spot, bragging that despite being on vacation for four months, people simply can't stop talking about her.

There's no doubt that the match itself is going to be incredible and while Becky Lynch has had a strong reign as champion, we could see it end very soon at the hands of Banks.

