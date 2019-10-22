5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW- Title feud revealed, Women temporarily take a backseat?

Paul Heyman made many things clear on this week's RAW

Rohit Nath is away experiencing the thrills of the hills this week, so he's asked me to fill in for him and write this article. WWE subtly revealed a variety of things on RAW, and any long-term fan can certainly read between the lines and get a glimpse of how the future will shape up.

As always, I invite you to leave a comment and let me know a few aspects of the show that you may have picked up on, that I may have missed out. The seeds for quite a variety of programs were sown this week, considering that this was the first show following the draft.

Bear in mind that none of this may play out. It is all conjecture and speculation, but then again, most of us have watched WWE long enough to see the signs.

And judging from this week's show, the signs are promising.

#5 AJ Styles and Kevin Owens will feud over the US Championship

It doesn't take a genius to figure out that the only reason why Kevin Owens was in the Street Profits' corner this week on RAW is because he is going to be involved in a feud with AJ Styles going forward. The two men have fought in the past, but back then AJ Styles was the clear babyface while Kevin Owens was the heel. Now the roles are reversed, Styles is much more comfortable on the microphone than he used to be, and both men are just as good in the ring as they once were.

Even though it has happened before, I doubt that too many fans will be complaining about a repeat of the said program. Both men could significantly enhance the prestige of the US Championship and make it must-see again!

