An eventful episode of SmackDown

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown! It was a solid episode this week - being the first after Money in the Bank 2020. Naturally, all eyes were on Otis, who turned out to be the star of the show.

His push only continues, but there were quite a few aspects of the show which we liked. There was hardly a wasted match or segment and as always, WWE has been doing a great job of doing the best they can with the limited staff and resources that they have.

Either way, let's not drag it on much further. To start off, let's talk about the star of the show Otis and the role he played:

#5. Otis - the focal point of the show

An interesting interaction

Never did we think we would see the day where Otis would end up becoming such an important figure on either brand. The night started with him appearing in the ring with The Miz and John Morrison - who he would end up facing in the main event.

The episode saw Otis search for a tag team partner actively before Mandy Rose suggested him to ask Braun Strowman. It turned out to be the right call, as Strowman ended up accepting.

However, the bad news from all of this is that Heavy Machinery appears to be done as a tag team. The only thing Otis referred to was the fact that Tucker wasn't present.

In the main event, Strowman ended up picking up the win for his team before a MITB cash-in and title change was teased. However, Otis didn't go through with it and stood tall with Mandy Rose and Braun Strowman in the ring. He's won a lot this year.