5 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Huge in-ring return confirmed after 7 months, Legend teases retirement in main event segment? (February 28th, 2020)

Rohit Nath

A happening episode on the blue brand

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown! We're edging closer to WrestleMania and the blue brand saw the final episode for the month before another episode awaits ahead of Elimination Chamber.

Things are building quickly and this episode saw two blockbuster WrestleMania 36 matches confirmed, with the show opening with a legend and ending with one as well.

We're not going to drag the introduction on much further because the ending of the show saw a major talking point - not just for WrestleMania 36 but for the future of WWE.

#5. What did John Cena hint at in the final segment?

It's finally happening

It seems like it's all coming full circle. It was six years ago when John Cena took on Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania XXX in a match that Wyatt should have won. He didn't and it would be the start of an unfortunate story where his undeniable charisma and momentum would be squashed at its peak in favor of another superstar.

John Cena returned to SmackDown after a long time in the final segment of the show and hinted at a clear retirement. He said that "WrestleMania 36 should go on without John Cena" and the indication was that it could be the end for him soon.

Just as he was about to exit, the lights went off and The Fiend was behind him. Rather than attacking Cena, he simply pointed to the WrestleMania sign and Cena tipped his hat, accepting the challenge.

It could be a retirement match for Cena, with or without the stipulation. Given his appearances are drastically reducing, it wouldn't be surprising to see him go out on his back quietly and not return to milk his legend status like certain part-timers.

