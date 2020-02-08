5 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Terrible news for Goldberg, 4-time World Champion possibly turning heel (February 7th, 2020)

An interesting episode

Welcome to another edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. The latest episode was a mixed bag - one that opened with the return of 'The Dirt Sheet' hosted by The Miz and John Morrison.

The show couldn't get the pace right and the crowd not being hot didn't help it either. However, there was some decent character development and quite a few things that were announced. The picture of WrestleMania 36 is getting clearer by the week for SmackDown and we're excited to see which stars will have a major match on the card.

#5 Goldberg to be fed to Bray Wyatt

Who would've thought?

We thought that Goldberg being advertised to return meant that he would appear in the ring. We were wrong. Instead, Goldberg sat from afar and did his interview via satellite. He acknowledged his old rival Brock Lesnar but left him out, knowing that he's busy with Ricochet and Drew McIntyre.

Instead, he challenged for the Universal Championship, admitting that he would have liked his last reign in 2017 to have been longer. His feed was cut off and interrupted by a special edition of the Firefly Fun House.

Bray Wyatt would accept his challenge and the two are now officially set to face off at WWE Super ShowDown 2020. While it's an interesting new match-up, we don't anticipate it going well for Goldberg.

Instead, it's likelier that he'll get squashed by 'The Fiend' in what we consider to be a 'filler' match. Regardless, it's a special attraction bout and one that will boost The Fiend ahead of WrestleMania 36.

There doesn't seem to be much hype surrounding this match. Perhaps it's because a lot of fans are aware of the rumors that Wyatt will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36.

