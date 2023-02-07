It was the penultimate episode of Monday Night RAW before the 2023 Elimination Chamber, and what a show it was. It was arguably the best episode of the year so far, and it was enthralling from start to finish.

A legend started the show, and a returning legend ended the show. Instead of dragging it on, let's jump right into the seeds that were planted and the hints that were given this week on RAW.

#5. Has Asuka become the favorite to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match?

One of the downsides of the Women's Elimination Chamber this year is that the line-up is simply weak. The issue here is that fans will be incredibly disappointed unless Asuka or Liv Morgan win the match.

However, the positive is that Asuka was teased, and perhaps her big character change lines up perfectly for her to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

This week, Chelsea Green threatened to get Adam Pearce fired and demanded an opponent, only for that opponent to be The Empress of Tomorrow. It was hilarious to hear Corey Graves' reaction and see Chelsea Green's face when she saw who her opponent would be.

#4. Doudrop establishes herself as a heel. Is she a future RAW Women's Champion?

Carmella secured the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, as expected when she defeated Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, and "Michin" Mia Yim.

After the match, a furious Doudrop officially turned heel after 1.5 years when she shoved Candice LeRae for denying her the opportunity to qualify for the Chamber.

Thankfully for LeRae, Michin was there to intervene. However, this was a subtle hint that WWE has huge plans for Piper Niven in 2023. Don't be surprised to see her become the women's champion at a later point.

#3. Could The Hurt Business have a role in Bobby Lashley's match against Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar's promo on RAW was terrific. He even referenced Sable, which is not allowed by WWE, leading to the WWE Twitterverse going wild. He said that he could only think about Bobby Lashley and that he wanted to face him at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

While Lashley said he would have to run it by many people, such as his agent, manager, and lawyer, he turned his back and got F-5'd. Later on, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were seen talking to MVP and Adam Pearce backstage.

MVP accompanied the two to the ring as they defeated The Alpha Academy. There was a subtle hint that they could be involved at Elimination Chamber when Lashley faces Lesnar for the third time.

#2. The map to WrestleMania gets subtly laid out on RAW

Edge and Beth Phoenix opened RAW in a great segment. They were confronted by Judgment Day, and Dominik Mysterio got nuclear heat.

Edge played into this and said that he was hoping for Rey Mysterio to 619 his son's teeth out, seemingly hinting that Dominik would be involved with his father for a program at WrestleMania.

Dominik, however, ended up suffering as Beth Phoenix hit him with a Glam Slam and then made Dominik's face her Twitter profile picture. Edge and Beth Phoenix will take on Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber.

Since Ripley is facing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, we could end up seeing Edge vs. Finn Balor, possibly in a Hell in a Cell match at the grandest stage of them all.

#1. Has Becky Lynch's road to WrestleMania been revealed?

Becky Lynch finally got her steel cage match against Bayley on RAW in the main event. It was a solid contest, and IYO SKY actively prevented Becky from escaping. However, when all hope seemed to have been lost, the 47-year-old legend Lita returned after a year to help her former foe.

Lita's help proved fruitful as Becky Lynch finally got a decisive win over Bayley. From the look of things, Becky and Lita will team up at WrestleMania, possibly with one other legend, to face Damage CTRL.

