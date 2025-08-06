  • home icon
5 Things WWE Subtly Told Us on RAW After SummerSlam 2025

By Love Verma
Published Aug 06, 2025 04:40 GMT
The Vision stands tall on RAW this week. [Image credits: WWE.com]
The Vision stands tall on RAW this week. [Image credits: WWE.com]

The WWE RAW after SummerSlam 2025 concluded massively as Seth Rollins & his faction Vision stood tall. The Visionary locked horns against LA Knight in a world title defense, which ended when CM Punk disrupted the match. Soon, Roman Reigns entered the scenario too, but only to get destroyed by the Vision.

Besides this, the show also witnessed some major developments in the storylines, and in this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on Monday Night RAW after the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#5. Roman Reigns seemingly written off television

Roman Reigns confronted Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed but got destroyed in return. Reed even executed multiple tsunamis on the OTC and stopped after Adam Pearce and officials intervened.

Considering the destruction, it seems that the Head of the Table is now written off TV and has gone on another hiatus from the company. The reason behind the absence is Reigns' Hollywood commitment, as he is set to feature in the upcoming Street Fighter action film as Akuma.

#4. Bayley's heel turn is imminent now

During RAW this week, Bayley was confronted by Lyra Valkyria in a backstage segment. Here, the former Women's IC Champion stated how she wanted to get away from the Bayley vortex. She even noted that Bayley is neither a friend nor an enemy of the Hugger, but instead wanted the former Damage CTRL leader to stay out of her business.

After this conversation, Bayley also seems disappointed, and all this development hints that the heel turn of the former Women's Champion is on the horizon.

#3. Seth Rollins vs LA Knight vs CM Punk at WWE Clash in Paris

While Roman Reigns is ruled out from television, Seth Rollins has two major challengers for the World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk and LA Knight..

Following the brawl on the red brand, WWE is likely to move towards Clash in Paris with a triple-threat feud, where the Architect will defend the title against the Second City Saint and Voice of Voiceless.

#2. Tyler Bate is the new El Grande Americano

Another new masked man appeared on RAW after SummerSlam during the Dominik Mysterio vs Dragon Lee showdown. This happened after Lee took down two El Grandes, but surprisingly, a third one emerged too, which cost him the match.

As of now, the company has yet to disclose the identity of the new El Grande, but there is a high chance that Tyler Bate is the person behind that mask. The chances of this heighten as Bate is the tag team partner of Pete Dunne, who is also rumoured to be one of the El Grande Americano.

#1. Karrion Kross is likely done with WWE

Karrion Kross suffered a loss at SummerSlam 2025, and even in the post-show segment, Triple H ignored his name chants done by the crowd. The Herald of Doomsday was also not part of any segment on Monday Night RAW, which subtly confirms that Kross is likely done with the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE also had no reference to the former NXT Champion on the red brand, which further solidifies the statement that he is leaving WWE soon. Even Kross has also shared a heartfelt message for his fans following his absence on RAW.

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

