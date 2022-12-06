5 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW: Championship match about to be stolen for superstar? Teases continue for possible Bray Wyatt alliance?

Several future storylines were teased on WWE RAW tonight as Bray Wyatt continued to feature through some hints.

With title matches taking place and a star's breakout performance, WWE RAW was the show to watch tonight. The promotion used it to push out several hints about what could happen in the coming weeks.

With that being the case, these are the five things that WWE subtly told us on WWE RAW.

#5 The Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt teases continue

One thing that has been happening consistently over the past few weeks is the apparent tease of a return to an old gimmick from Alexa Bliss. The star had a good night this week with a win in a crucial main event match.

However, surrounding her, there were other teases taking place. While warming up backstage, Alexa Bliss had the Lilly doll behind her and a panel showing Wyatt's symbol.

During her match, on top of that, she nearly used Sister Abigail. This is all hinting at a future storyline with Bray Wyatt. How that plays out remains to be seen.

#4 Bobby Lashley might lose his title opportunity through a technicality

During his brawl with Seth Rollins this week, Bobby Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Petey Williams with a spear. While this did not see immediate repercussions, this got him a warning from management.

Adam Pearce told him that he knew it was an accident, but to avoid hurting another WWE official, or there would be consequences. The way Rollins pulled Williams in his way to get Lashley to do it, it was clear that it was his plan all along, and he was trying to get Lashley punished.

The two will face off in a match next week, but if Rollins can manipulate Lashley to hurt another WWE official, then there's a chance that Lashley will be taken out of the match and Rollins will get a clear shot at the US Title without a No. 1 Contender's match.

#3 Nikki Cross teasing her next WWE RAW feud?

Nikki Cross was in the main event tonight, where she ate the pin after Alexa Bliss hit her with the Twisted Bliss. However, there was a lot more going on for the star.

During a backstage promo from Candice LeRae, Cross could be seen behind, peeking out. Whether or not this is hinting towards another feud is unclear at the moment.

#2 The stare-down between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch

There is a feud between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch brewing at the moment. The latter had her chance at the title shattered after Damage CTRL came out to hit her with a powerbomb during the main event match.

However, there was another moment that got quite a reception from the fans. After confronting Bayley, Lynch headed to the back while Rhea Ripley came out.

The stare-down between the two stars was a highlight of the night and one that fans hope will turn into a feud.

#1 The Miz being denied entry could lead to another familiar storyline

The Miz was denied entry into the poker game by JBL today on WWE RAW. His Rolex was also exposed as a fake, no matter what the star had to say later on social media.

However, this segment might hint at something else. After paying Dexter Lumis the money he was owed, The Miz may not be doing well financially. He might be broke.

This was Corbin's gimmick for a while before he became Happy Corbin. It might now be The Miz's turn to play the apparently "broke" superstar.

Given his usual A-Lister persona, this would be very entertaining, making this a fun thing to watch out for in the coming weeks on RAW.

