5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW after Extreme Rules - Major storyline dropped, Push for promising star ends?

Extreme Rules 2020 was not the best show that WWE has put together this year, but I am glad to report that the episode of RAW that followed was significantly better. There were a lot of positive developments during the course of the show and each of them made WWE RAW enjoyable for the duration of the three hours.

I will be covering this week's edition of this article because Rohit Nath is unavailable, much like Billie Kay was on this week's edition of WWE RAW, in the fallout show after WWE Extreme Rules. One wonders if he is being recruited as one of the members of The IIconics.

So, what were some things that WWE subtly told us in the episode of RAW that followed after Extreme Rules 2020? I will tell you my list and I welcome you to chime in with your comments in the comments section below.

#5 Mustafa Ali's return on the RAW after Extreme Rules could signal the end of a major WWE storyline

I think... I THINK we can say that the hacker storyline is officially dead. pic.twitter.com/DFWDnUY1Yy — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 21, 2020

Mustafa Ali has returned to WWE RAW and he was part of a spectacular match, teaming up with Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. Unfortunately, it also does seem like it spells the end of the SmackDown hacker storyline. There were multiple reports in the past that indicated that Mustafa Ali was the SmackDown hacker.

I do not have an issue with seeing Mustafa Ali doing what he does best, stepping into the ring and putting on 5-star matches on free television. Unfortunately, it is another classic case of WWE putting the lid on a very promising storyline that had many in the wrestling fraternity intrigued. In fact, the hacker could have played a big part on RAW, leading to a split between Angel Garza and Andrade.