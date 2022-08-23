5 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW: Former Universal Champion set to turn face after 9 months, Retired star teases in-ring return

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was the penultimate episode before Clash at the Castle 2022, and did it deliver! From start to finish, the show was enthralling with little to complain about.

The match quality has certainly improved on RAW. Before we go further, a shoutout to Johnny Gargano for his epic main roster debut. It's hinted that he will start a feud with Theory, but not much else happened for us to dedicate an entire point to it.

Anyway, this is what WWE subtly told us on RAW this week.

#5. Kevin Owens is reverting to his old character

Jordan Turner @JTTakeover



-



We all missed that version of



#WWERaw The real KO that we love from NXT black and gold RETURNED.We all missed that version of @FightOwensFight Proud to see him receive that pop from this hometown. The real KO that we love from NXT black and gold RETURNED. - We all missed that version of @FightOwensFight Proud to see him receive that pop from this hometown. #WWERaw https://t.co/POMIIXalMT

Kevin Owens had an interesting appearance change this week on RAW. He reverted to the old gear of his NXT days as well as his early main roster days. The titantron also showed the old graphics.

It seems this is WWE's subtle way of telling us that Owens is going back to his roots before he gets a major push to become a top player again.

Owens was also treated as a babyface in his home country.

#4. Trish Stratus' big tease on RAW

Retired WWE legend Trish Stratus opened the show on RAW only to be confronted by Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai. While RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair came for back-up, they were still outnumbered until Asuka and Alexa Bliss came out as well.

It seems clear that Trish Stratus teased a return against Bayley in what would be a dream match. Whether it will happen, we can't be sure.

#3. Beth Phoenix's role at Clash at the Castle possibly revealed

Edge defeated Damian Priest in the main event of RAW while his wife Beth Phoenix was spotted at ringside. Post-match, Edge wanted to hit the con-chair-to but was attacked by Rhea Ripley from behind, allowing Finn Balor to hit the coupe-de-grace.

Luckily for Edge, his wife Beth Phoenix came to the rescue, cleared the way, and stood tall in the end. This could indicate that Phoenix will return to the ring for a mixed six-person tag team match at Clash at the Castle. The match will presumably be Edge, Beth, and Rey Mysterio vs The Judgment Day.

#2. WWE is carefully keeping Asuka and Iyo Sky apart

WWE has been careful to keep Asuka and Iyo Sky away from each other. The two have a history as former faction members. This week, they teamed up against each other with their respective partners for the Women's Tag Team title tournament.

In a recent live event in London (Ontario), they had their first lock of horns in over ten years. WWE is probably building a future feud between the two Japanese stars.

#1. The Dexter Lumis story and what lies ahead

The Dexter Lumis story continues to get more interesting. This week, AJ Styles & Bobby Lashley teamed up to face The Miz and Ciampa. It ended in a DQ after Lumis snatched The Miz's throat and put on a sleeper hold before dragging him away from the arena.

It was brutal and we loved it. So what does Lumis' target against The Miz mean? It was likely an indication of a major storyline between the two. Could it also mean that Ciampa and Gargano will renew their old NXT rivalry?

What are your thoughts?

