5 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW: Top Champion's 6-month reign set to end at Extreme Rules, Popular storyline to go on for longer than expected?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. We are two weeks away from Extreme Rules 2022, and a couple of major matches have been announced and teased for the show.

The episode was solid from start to finish, with a lot happening to build up the hype for next week. A special shout out to Candice LeRae, who returned to WWE for the first time in nearly ten months and made her RAW debut. She defeated Nikki A.S.H., and it looks like she will be a crucial part of the roster.

Apart from that, let's look at some of the big things WWE subtly told us on RAW:

#5. Why Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship run could end soon

Bianca Belair has had a dream run as the RAW Women's Champion. By the time Extreme Rules comes around, she will have officially completed six months of her reign, longer than her SmackDown Women's Title run last year.

Belair may have reached her biggest roadblock yet in the form of Bayley and Damage Ctrl, who seem to be getting the better of The EST Of WWE. This week, Belair defeated IYO SKY in a somewhat one-sided match. Bayley then revealed her intention to face the champion in a ladder match.

This will be the first singles ladder match that any woman has had on the main roster. It also likely means that the stipulation will lead to an easier win for Bayley as Bianca Belair doesn't need to get pinned to lose the title.

#4. Why Sami Zayn's Bloodline storyline is going to go longer than expected

Sami Zayn appeared on RAW this week alongside Bloodline member Solo Sikoa. He faced AJ Styles successfully, thanks to the help of Sikoa, and it seems to be a clear indication that this Bloodline storyline is going on for longer than we think.

While the outcome inevitably seemed to be Kevin Owens coming out for a save, the latter is currently occupied with Johnny Gargano and The Alpha Academy. This seems to be an indication that WWE won't be rushing this storyline at all.

#3. Why Dominik Mysterio could be elevated to the most important member of The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio is possibly the weak link of The Judgment Day. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley have bigger roles than him. For now, he seems to enjoy playing the fourth fiddle, but things could change sooner rather than later.

Ultimately, this depends on how long The Judgment Day will be around. If they happen to stick together for longer than a year, then don't be surprised to see Dominik move up the ranks. His role on this week's RAW seemed to tease exactly that.

#2. The White Rabbit and the potential meaning of it

The White Rabbit tease was far more detailed this week. The Pincode in the video from the QR code linked to Corbin, Kentucky. While this doesn't have to do directly with Baron Corbin, it is interesting to note that he was Bray Wyatt's final opponent before turning into The Fiend was Baron Corbin.

The coordinate details, however, revealed an image of a disturbing giant bunny art that is located in Italy. But what was most telling was the source code revealed the words "No man is truly good" and "No man is truly evil," the lyrics of Malakai Black's (Aleister Black in WWE) theme song.

With the latter, WWE may be simply trying to create a buzz by using hardcore fans to advertise and figure out the meaning behind these QR codes, which is admittedly simple and well-executed.

#1. AJ Styles, The Judgment Day and what lies ahead

AJ Styles once again refused an offer to join The Judgment Day, which meant that he faced an assault post-defeat against Sami Zayn on RAW. While The Judgment Day keeps trying to recruit him, he keeps refusing.

There is no telling whether he will eventually join or not, but given that Balor vs. Edge seems to be the direction for Extreme Rules, there is the possibility of either Styles joining Extreme Rules or helping Edge defeat Balor.

What did you think of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

