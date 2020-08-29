Welcome to things WWE subtly told us on the SmackDown before Payback! Since it was the only episode to build to the PPV, WWE wasted no time on SmackDown. Here's what happened!

#5 What's happening with Alexa Bliss on SmackDown?

Alexa Bliss hasn't been the same

Well, things have certainly been getting interesting on SmackDown in terms of character work. RAW has been strong in its own right, but when it comes to the character work and progression, there's little doubt that SmackDown stars have been thriving.

One such example is Alexa Bliss, who never faced 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, but her involvement with him leading up to SummerSlam has resulted in her changing characters quite a bit.

In the case of Alexa Bliss, there's been a gradual but evident change in character on SmackDown. While it isn't an outright heel turn, it appears as though her friendship and alliance with Nikki Cross could be in jeopardy.

Nikki Cross pointed out how Alexa Bliss' hairstyle was reminiscent of 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and it didn't take much for the 7-time Champion to snap at her tag team partner, even smashing the cup she gave her to the ground.

Both Nikki Cross and Tamina were visibly startled and this is another big indicator that no character who faces or gets involved with 'The Fiend' comes out the same. It makes sense that they seem to be building towards something with Alexa Bliss, especially since her last interaction with 'The Fiend' saw her somewhat embrace him rather than get frightened.

We'd be interested to see if Alexa Bliss changes directions entirely and aligns with Bray Wyatt. It would certainly mark a new phase in her character and a great way to refresh herself after a relatively "less successful" last year (which still involved winning two tag team titles).