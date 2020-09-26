Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was an interesting and happening episode which also happened to be the go-home show to Clash of Champions 2020.

There was a lot of good character progression on SmackDown and had a solid start and finish. Let's get right into it.

#5 What was the meaning behind Alexa Bliss' experience on SmackDown?

A big teaser

Perhaps the most interesting bit of character progression came from The Goddess as usual. Alexa Bliss faced Lacey Evans after she hit her with a Sister Abigail last week on SmackDown for mocking her association with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

This week on SmackDown, Alexa Bliss took it to a whole new level, starting from the way she presented herself with her hair. While it was a fairly even contest at first, there was initially The Fiend's laughter track that played in the background before SmackDown oddly cut to a commercial break.

Soon after that, The Fiend's lighting and music came, triggering Alexa Bliss to start aggressively pouncing on Lacey Evans. When she wouldn't break the repeated foot stomps next to the ropes, the SmackDown official was forced to call the bell as a disqualification against Alexa Bliss.

It did, of course, end with Alexa Bliss hitting Sister Abigail. Now here's where it gets more interesting. When Alexa Bliss was walking out, Roman Reigns' music hit for the final segment of SmackDown.and they had a momentary staredown.

As you can see in the image above, it was a clear indicator that Alexa Bliss had her eyes on Roman Reigns.

Given that The Fiend is expected to feud with Roman Reigns for the Universal title eventually, it's going to be interesting to see how Alexa Bliss will be involved. This was a clear indicator that it's a direction that WWE intends to go for on SmackDown.