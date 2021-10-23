5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown after Crown Jewel: WrestleMania 38 main event possibly revealed; hated superstar set for big title win?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown after Crown Jewel. It was officially the first episode where the WWE Draft took effect, meaning that the cross-brand appearances won't happen as much.

The build to Survivor Series begins, which means that at some point there will be crossovers. However, it was a mixed episode that started well and ended slightly flat.

Let's look at what WWE subtly told us in the new era of SmackDown featuring several new superstars:

#5. The Brock Lesnar saga on SmackDown and the aftermath

Brock Lesnar has been indefinitely suspended from WWE. You read that right. Lesnar vowed to beat Roman Reigns down if he saw him on SmackDown. Assuming that The Beast Incarnate wouldn't come, Roman Reigns called him out, only for his challenge to be answered.

It led to destruction across the ringside area at SmackDown, with Brock Lesnar destroying everyone and everything that he could get his hands on. We wrote about a few theories as to why Brock Lesnar was suspended indefinitely, but there is a long-term plan in place.

It was rumored that Crown Jewel wouldn't be the end of the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar rivalry, and based on what happened on SmackDown, that was even clearer.

Brock Lesnar is advertised for the 2022 Royal Rumble, which means that an appearance in the Men's Rumble match is more than likely. Not only this, but he could join the elite list of stars to win the Rumble match twice, including Edge, Batista, Triple H, Randy Orton, John Cena, Shawn Michaels, etc.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out. But to us, this segment on SmackDOwn screams one direction and one place to settle it all - WrestleMania 38, at the AT & T stadium. The main event for WrestleMania next year might see Reigns and Lesnar face off one more time.

Is it the right main event for a show that could potentially hold 100,000 people? Or will the change in dynamic make for an even more interesting third WrestleMania encounter between Reigns and Lesnar?

Edited by Arjun