5 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown: Former Champion set to change character, Possible reason behind Title change revealed

Welcome to the go-home edition of things WWE subtly told us on the SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash. It was a good episode that concluded with what was a solid build to the PPV - at least from the SmackDown side of things.

It's hard to make an argument against the job that the blue brand is doing, and there's a lot to look forward to. For example, we saw an Aleister Black promo again, where he said "you chose the architect" - possibly hinting at a feud with Seth Rollins.

The Messiah was perhaps the biggest name absent from SmackDown this week, but he wasn't needed since Cesaro's focus was on Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship.

Here are a few things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week:

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin's new rivalry on SmackDown

King Nakamura?

For the second week now, King Corbin has pinned Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown. While it seems to be a match made from nothing, there's an actual storyline that has started now.

King Corbin picked up a clean victory over Shinsuke Nakamura, after which the Japanese star attacked him from behind and slowly went to put Corbin's crown on. The storyline is now that the babyface Shinsuke Nakamura couldn't bear losing clean so he attacked the heel from behind and stole his crown.

As ridiculous as the storyline on SmackDown sounds, it seems to be working so far. Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin have good chemistry and that might translate well to the screen.

For a start, it's good to see Shinsuke Nakamura getting a storyline on SmackDown. He's one of the select few superstars in WWE who has never left one brand since his main roster debut.

It will be interesting to see how things go, but a double-turn seems unlikely, especially since nothing about King Corbin screams "babyface". Perhaps this is WWE's way of slowly phasing out the "King Corbin" character.

