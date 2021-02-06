5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Massive mistake made with Roman Reigns, Underrated star getting babyface push after 5.5 years? (February 5th, 2021)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was an interesting episode. Bayley defeated Ruby Riott thanks to unintentional assistance from Billie Kay, while the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeated Chad Gable and Otis. Let's start with the most important part about SmackDown:

#5. WWE keeps making the same mistake on SmackDown

Did Edge acknowledge Roman Reigns?

Edge has had a busy week. After winning the Royal Rumble match, he had to make a choice of which Champion he wants to face at WrestleMania. His three options are Drew McIntyre from RAW, Finn Balor from NXT, and Roman Reigns from SmackDown.

Edge even went to NXT and told Finn Balor (and Pete Dunne) that he would decide after their match at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. Roman Reigns wasn't as patient as Finn Balor.

He opened SmackDown and demanded that Edge give him his answer before the night ended. Edge was finally spotted backstage, having an interaction with Shinsuke Nakamura as well. He came out for the main event segment of SmackDown, and Roman Reigns interrupted him quickly.

Throughout the episode of SmackDown, you could see Roman Reigns getting anxious over the fact that Edge was taking so long to make his decision. When the two finally did have a confrontation, Roman Reigns demanded that Edge needed to acknowledge him and choose him at WrestleMania.

He went as far as to send his insurance policy Jey Uso away from the ring. And then, out of nowhere, Kevin Owens came and hit a stunner on Roman Reigns. This was a massive mistake on SmackDown. Why repeat the Kevin Owens-Roman Reigns feud to death? They have faced off multiple times and it's clear that Owens won't be dethroning Reigns.

Edge walked away without giving a reply, which made it a bizarre ending for SmackDown. Either way, the repetitions in feuds were a common theme on SmackDown.