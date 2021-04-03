5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Possible spoiler on WrestleMania main event, Major storyline getting repeated after 23 years?

Welcome to the penultimate edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown before WrestleMania 37! It was a great episode this week and the complete opposite of what RAW was.

While there wasn't much of a build-up to the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania, a stipulation was added to it. Apollo Crews vs Big E will now be a Nigerian Drum Fight.

Let's begin with the main event feud on SmackDown and what it means for the three men involved.

#5 Daniel Bryan stands tall on SmackDown, but what is his fate at WrestleMania 37?

Daniel Bryan put the Yes! Lock

Edge opened the show on SmackDown and denounced Daniel Bryan. He stated that he wouldn't be sad if Bryan got taken out in the Street Fight later on in the show and missed WrestleMania.

We're getting the heel Edge back, and this episode of SmackDown was all about Daniel Bryan's legitimacy in the main event match-up. It has a similar feeling to the 2014 storyline, except WWE wasn't forced to put him in the match due to fan pressure.

The main event of SmackDown was a Street Fight between Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso. It was a good match, although a commercial break in between meant that there wasn't enough time to showcase what both men were capable of.

That doesn't matter anyway, since the focus is on the WrestleMania Night Two main event. Daniel Bryan won, and he took out Edge and Roman Reigns in the process - standing tall on SmackDown.

It was a great way to make Bryan look good with only over a week remaining until the second night of WrestleMania. However, his showcase on SmackDown likely means that he won't walk out of this year's Show Of Shows as the Universal Champion.

While this may come as bad news for some fans, we wouldn't be surprised to see him ultimately take the fall.

It isn't a bad thing, since this will be Daniel Bryan's second WrestleMania main event and his fourth World Title match at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

