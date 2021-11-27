5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Roman Reigns 'avoiding' 2-time World champion, One more top babyface gets humiliated on TV

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was an interesting episode that was primarily centered around a few matches, and of course, Roman Reigns' next challenger.

We'll get right into that soon, but it could be argued that they did a better job than RAW after Survivor Series 2021. The build-up to the Day 1 pay-per-view hasn't started yet, nor will it until mid-December.

There are some interesting TV feuds and the fallout of what happened on SmackDown this week is immense:

#5 The incredible fallout of Roman Reigns' next challenger on SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown was focused on Roman Reigns finding his next Universal Championship challenger. Surprisingly, it wasn't King Xavier as he didn't even show up on this week's episode in the first place.

Instead, there was a Black Friday Battle Royal in the main event to determine the next No.1 Contender for the Universal Championship. As with every week, the threat of Brock Lesnar's suspension being lifted was always looming around Roman Reigns like a dark cloud.

It should be noted that Roman Reigns seemingly teased his retirement being "sooner rather than later," so interpret that as you wish.

That was a theme throughout the episode, but we'll get to that later. In between the show on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy defeated Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. While it shouldn't be relevant, the two top babyface stars will have a role to play in the Universal Title picture in the future.

The Battle Royal itself had several participants, but Sheamus laughed at Drew McIntyre when informing him that he didn't make the cut.

It was an odd decision, and McIntyre came in anyway with his sword swinging, clearing the ring before Adam Pearce was forced to eject him.

So why did Drew McIntyre not make the cut? It was likely WWE's subtle way of saying that Roman Reigns is avoiding the two-time WWE Champion without even mentioning his name.

It's a brilliant bit of storytelling that will come into play later on - hopefully after WrestleMania 38.

In the Battle Royal, Jeff Hardy eliminated Happy Corbin and thought he won, but Sami Zayn came in and threw him out to become the No.1 Contender to the Universal Championship. Again, this was a nice piece of subtle storytelling.

Jeff Hardy defeated Sami Zayn earlier to remove the latter from the Survivor Series men's team, and the former NXT Champion has now gotten his revenge. However, this was a clear tease of Jeff Hardy as one of Roman Reigns' next opponents.

Hardy has been on a roll and even got the pinfall for his team earlier on SmackDown before nearly becoming Reigns' next challenger. In hindsight, it seems like no coincidence that only a few days ago, Hardy was telling us at Sportskeeda Wrestling about how he wanted to face Roman Reigns, and that it was a dream match and that he feels he "belongs in that story."

Right at the end of SmackDown, Kayla Braxton announced that Brock Lesnar's suspension was over and that he will be back on SmackDown next week. Sami Zayn was angry at the spotlight being taken away from him, while Adam Pearce looked dejected, knowing his possible fate with Lesnar returning.

This was one of the few moments in WWE this year that accomplished so much with so little.

