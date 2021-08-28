5 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown after SummerSlam: 4 title challengers for Roman Reigns revealed, Forgotten RAW star changes brand

Welcome to the things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown after SummerSlam. It was an eventful episode that didn't look back on The Biggest Party Of The Summer too much.

We saw the fallout from SummerSlam, which was always more important as SmackDown had key moments at the pay-per-view.

Starting with Universal Champion Roman Reigns, here's what WWE subtly told us on SmackDown after SummerSlam.

#5 Roman Reigns' post-SummerSlam challenge on SmackDown

The entire episode of SmackDown was tense from the main event perspective. Paul Heyman seemed to be shunned out of Roman Reigns' locker room.

The Usos accused Heyman of knowing that Brock Lesnar would return at SummerSlam, but The Special Counsel insisted he had nothing to do with it.

It was all tense, of course, until Reigns actually arrived on the show. The Universal Champion, when he finally appeared backstage on SmackDown, asked Paul Heyman what he was doing outside the locker room.

Roman Reigns didn't seem to have any issues with Paul Heyman, trusting his role. There was a celebration on SmackDown to end the night, but it was cut short when Finn Balor came back to reclaim the Universal title match that he didn't get.

Ultimately, Balor said he didn't want to wait and challenged Roman Reigns to a title match on SmackDown next week. It's a pay-per-view quality match-up, but it will be on free TV.

Finn Balor launched an assault but was double-teamed by The Usos. The Street Profits came in for the save, indicating that they're next in line for the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

It was a good ending that started two feuds. However, for Roman Reigns, Finn Balor is one of four possible Universal Title challengers on SmackDown. As good as Balor is, the chances of him winning the Universal title are almost nonexistent at the moment.

Either way, The Prince and Roman Reigns have always had good matches, so this should be a great one as well.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Alan John