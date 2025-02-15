5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week (February 14, 2025)

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown concluded with Damian Priest defeating Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu in a Triple Threat match to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1.

One of the biggest assists to Priest’s victory unintentionally came from Solo Sikoa, who appeared at ringside to aid his Bloodline stablemate but instead delivered a Samoan Spike to Tama Tonga, seemingly causing tension in the group.

In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly hinted at on SmackDown this week.

#5. The women's Elimination Chamber winner will face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41

During this week's SmackDown, Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair officially selected Tiffany Stratton as her opponent for the Show of Shows this year. This subtly confirms that the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will challenge Rhea Ripley, the Women's World Champion on RAW Netflix.

As of now, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Naomi are the confirmed participants for this high-stakes match at the upcoming PLE.

#4. Alexa Bliss could soon be disclosed as the new leader of The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown

Alexa Bliss was involved in a backstage segment with Nia Jax, during which a Wyatt Sicks glitch appeared on screen. However, this time, the glitch hinted that Bliss could soon be revealed as the new leader of the faction.

The message displayed in the glitch referenced a segment from nearly two years ago when Uncle Howdy confronted Bliss, titled "Do You Feel in Charge?" This cryptic message from the horror faction seems to be a subtle yet strong indication that the Goddess may soon align with the Wyatt Sicks and be revealed as their newest leader.

The masked man might hand over leadership to Bliss, considering her past alliance with the late, great Bray Wyatt, who played a significant role in the entire storyline of the Wyatt Sicks.

#3. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez aren't the real Jade Cargill attackers

Nick Aldis, Naomi, and Bianca Belair were involved in a backstage conversation on this week's SmackDown. Here, the SmackDown General Manager revealed a major development in the investigation regarding Jade Cargill's attacker. The star disclosed that he received an anonymous tip and obtained video footage recorded via phone, which could potentially reveal Cargill’s attacker.

In the footage, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were seen entering the venue. Upon seeing this, Naomi immediately began defending herself, emphasizing how everyone had suspected her, but she insisted she wasn’t the attacker. However, Aldis clarified that no final conclusion had been reached yet, as he still needed to discuss the matter with Adam Pearce.

Interestingly, Naomi’s behavior seemed somewhat suspicious, raising the possibility that Liv and Raquel might not actually be the real attackers. Instead, Naomi could be trying to divert attention away from herself, subtly hinting at a deeper twist in the storyline on this week's SmackDown.

#2. Charlotte Flair is now officially a heel star on SmackDown

When Charlotte Flair made her return at the Women's Royal Rumble, her character initially appeared to be a tweener. Furthermore, on RAW after the Rumble, the Queen delivered an emotional promo, hinting that WWE might have been planning a babyface run for her.

However, now that Flair has officially challenged Tiffany Stratton, who is portrayed as a babyface, it seems like a clear confirmation that Charlotte has fully transitioned into a villainous role.

#1. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu's breakup is now on the horizon

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu were involved in multiple heated segments on SmackDown. Initially, when Sikoa arrived at the building, Jacob confronted him in frustration, unsatisfied with his response regarding his changed behavior.

Notably, Fatu did not express his usual affection for Sikoa by yelling, "I love you, Solo," which he had done in the past. Later, in the main event, Sikoa accidentally attacked Tama Tonga and Jacob was visibly displeased. This miscommunication ultimately cost him a chance to qualify for the Elimination Chamber, as Damian Priest pinned Braun Strowman for the win.

All these developments seem to subtly confirm that a breakup between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu is imminent.

