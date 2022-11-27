Welcome to the special edition of things WWE subtly told us at Survivor Series 2022. It was certainly an interesting premium live event, with the card only having five matches overall.

One could argue that Survivor Series was a mixed bag, but a major reason for a more positive reception was the fantastic ending. The main event certainly made the show what it was despite its hiccups.

But before we get to that, let's jump right into what WWE subtly told us this year at Survivor Series WarGames!

#5. A major feud for Becky Lynch was teased at Survivor Series

The Women's WarGames match opened the show at Survivor Series 2022, and it was a good one. The only main criticism with this match could be the lack of an overall story being told, a huge contrast to the main event, which was essentially an instant hit because of the story.

From the look of things, Damage CTRL is now behind Bianca Belair, with the EST of WWE likely to seek a new challenge. IYO SKY managed to steal the show this match despite an unfortunate botch that she had early on.

From a wrestling standpoint, the match was fantastic, but the likes of Mia Yim, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss felt like afterthoughts despite playing their role well.

Alexa Bliss looks like she could be in for a feud against former tag team partner Nikki Cross. However, the focus of the match was Becky Lynch, who had confrontations with Rhea Ripley and Bayley.

Her teasing a feud with Bayley was interesting because despite the two having crossed paths before over the last few years, they never had an outright singles feud. This will mark the first time in eight years since their NXT stint where they will lock horns.

#4. Triple H's plans for Austin Theory are beginning to unfold

Anyone who criticized Triple H for his handling of Austin Theory should now sit back and watch the ride. Apart from the main event, the US Title Triple Threat match was the best of the night, with Theory, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley putting on an epic performance.

Theory stole the pin and the win over Seth Rollins in a brilliant finish that protected Bobby Lashley. Theory is the new United States Champion, and Triple H's big plans for the 25-year-old RAW star is finally being revealed.

#3. Will The Judgment Day make a major comeback after a disastrous showing?

The Judgment Day had a forgettable night in the office as Rhea Ripley lost the match at WarGames and Finn Balor was defeated by AJ Styles. Unfortunately, the match wasn't as good as their TLC 2017 bout, but the win was Styles' first singles premium live event win in over three years.

It's staggering to think it's been so long, but The Judgment Day having a bad night was likely by design, so they can come back stronger than ever to close the year.

#2. What is the endgame for Ronda Rousey and the SmackDown Women's Championship?

As predicted, Ronda Rousey retained the SmackDown Women's Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series. It was a decent match but also underwhelming at the same time.

So what is the endgame for the story? While Raquel suffered a storyline injury, she could be one of the next in line for a shot at the title. But there is no way she is dethroning Rousey, either.

From the look of things, this was WWE's subtle way of saying that nobody is coming close to dethroning Ronda Rousey, not until WrestleMania 39.

#1. The incredible WarGames main event and the Sami Zayn story

The highlight of Survivor Series, by far, was the Sami Zayn story. From Roman Reigns informing Sami Zayn about his thoughts on his interaction with Kevin Owens to Jey Uso trying to get him in trouble and then the actual match, it all played out brilliantly at Survivor Series.

This was a storytelling masterclass at Survivor Series and a perfect example of why stories make the biggest difference in professional wrestling.

Sami Zayn was the undisputed star of the match, as he was the sole reason why The Bloodline came out victorious. He caught the referee, preventing Roman Reigns from getting pinned for the first time in nearly three years. He also saved Jey Uso despite the latter trying to get him in trouble constantly.

It was Sami Zayn who ultimately made the difference, hitting a low blow on Kevin Owens before finishing him with a Helluva Kick and allowing Jey Uso to add the finishing touch.

The Bloodline has embraced Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns and Jey Uso both seem convinced. But is that where the twist lies? Will Sami Zayn be the one to eventually leave The Bloodline rather than the faction turning on him?

What did you think about Survivor Series WarGames? Let us know in the comments section below.

