5 Things WWE subtly told us on WrestleMania SmackDown: Big mistake made with Roman Reigns, 6-time Champion not getting pushed?

The road to WrestleMania is over. The "WrestleMania" special edition of SmackDown was a good one, but a bit problematic as it only had three matches over two hours.

This week's episode of the blue brand was pre-taped. With the build and everything behind us, here's what WWE subtly told us on SmackDown just one night before WrestleMania:

#5 The entire build to the main event feud on SmackDown was done in parts

We were a bit surprised to see that neither Roman Reigns, Edge, nor Daniel Bryan had any face-to-face confrontation on SmackDown. Last week on SmackDown, Bryan stood tall after attacking both Edge and Reigns.

While we agree that this has been one of the best-built WrestleMania main events in a while, it was an interesting decision to see the three men kept separately throughout the episode.

"You have NO IDEA the pain that I have gone through to get this back!!"#SmackDown #WrestleMania @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/0RUUR6DuD5 — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021

The episode of SmackDown started with a Daniel Bryan promo, and in between the two hours, Edge came out to send a message to his WrestleMania opponents.

The Universal Champion Roman Reigns ended SmackDown with a promo of his own, and this Sunday will be the culmination of the best run of his WWE career.

Advertisement

It's the first time Roman Reigns will be defending the World Championship at WrestleMania. He cut a good promo, but there was one problem. WWE made a mistake by not having him confront either of his two challengers.

We understand the appeal of keeping them apart, but since it's just two days before the match, a basic interaction would have been a great way to end the show.

Either way, Edge's promo on SmackDown was outstanding, and perhaps one of the best ones we've seen in a while.

Also, on a side note, the interaction backstage on SmackDown between Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville was odd.

Why make an issue about Daniel Bryan's involvement two days before the event. Was there a big botch with the production that led to the segment being put in?

1 / 5 NEXT