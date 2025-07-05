5 things WWE subtly told us on WWE SmackDown this week

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured several prominent developments, but was taped beforehand due to the Fourth of July celebrations. The show built up several storylines for Evolution 2025. Additionally, Drew McIntyre returned on television, and his feud against Randy Orton seemingly started.

Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us about the blue brand this week.

#5. Naomi might not be cashing in her MITB briefcase anytime soon

Naomi is the 2025 Miss Money in the Bank. The Glow was engaged in a segment on SmackDown where she attacked Jade Cargill backstage. The company has already announced Cargill vs. Naomi for Evolution 2.

However, WWE revealed a custom MITB briefcase for The Glow this week. This subtly confirms that the company might have no plans to have Naomi cash in the contract soon.

If there were plans for a cash-in in the near future, then WWE might not have given a custom briefcase to the real-life Bloodline member.

#4. Damian Priest and Aleister Black could have a feud

SummerSlam 2025 is the next of the 'big four' premium live events of the company. During SmackDown, Damian Priest was confronted by Aleister Black in a backstage segment.

Priest talked about Black's upcoming match against R-Truth, but this heated verbal interaction has planted the initial seeds for their match. With this, it's seemingly confirmed that the Triple H-led creative team could be planning a match between them at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

#3. WWE seems more focused on the Women's Tag Team Championship

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair advanced to Evolution 2, where they will get a title shot against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in a Fatal Four-Way tag team match. The inclusion of The Queen and The Goddess in the women's tag team division could be a subtle confirmation that WWE is focusing on the tag team titles.

This became evident, particularly after Bliss and Flair, the two biggest stars in the women's division, were included in the title bout

#2. Tama Tonga could be returning as a babyface star

The new Bloodline stood tall over Jacob Fatu as they destroyed him at the end of SmackDown this week. Besides this, a video package featuring Solo Sikoa's faction aired during the show, where he introduced Tala Tonga as part of the MFT. The United States Champion revealed that MFT meant 'My Family Tree.'

Interestingly, Solo mentioned all the present members of the new Bloodline, but left out Tama Tonga. Sikoa not mentioning Tama has raised the possibility of the former WWE Tag Team Champion returning as a babyface to aid Jacob Fatu in this rivalry.

#1. Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre could happen at SummerSlam with a stipulation

Drew McIntyre returned and confronted Randy Orton on the blue brand this week. This led to The Viper hitting The Scottish Warrior with an RKO. WWE has already announced a match between the two for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event.

Meanwhile, as there is no clear direction for Orton and McIntyre, there are chances that Triple H may continue their feud even after SNME. This could lead to Orton vs. McIntyre getting announced for SummerSlam 2025 with a potential stipulation to make their match even more exciting.

