5 things WWE WrestleMania Backlash got right - Old rivalries renewed; Historical title change

WWE WrestleMania Backlash was the first pay-per-view after WrestleMania 37. The event was highly anticipated, with several major championship matches scheduled for the night.

Bobby Lashley was scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman, while Roman Reigns put Universal Championship on the line against Cesaro.

Bayley challenged Bianca Belair for her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. Damian Priest faced The Miz in a unique lumberjack match.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio set out to make history at WrestleMania Backlash, while Rhea Ripley competed in one of the biggest matches of her career.

Last but not least, Sheamus issued an open challenge for a future opportunity at his United States title to warm up the WWE Universe before the main show.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right at WrestleMania Backlash this year.

#5 Ricochet answered Sheamus’ open challenge at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

The pre-show of WWE WrestleMania Backlash saw Sheamus come out to issue an open challenge. However, the Celtic Warrior made it clear that his open challenge did not include putting his United States Championship on the line.

Many had expected Humberto Carrillo to come out again or for Mansoor to show up. Instead, Ricochet arrived in his street clothes to accept Sheamus’ challenge. Ricochet and Mustafa Ali have been tearing it up on WWE Main Event, and it was good to watch The One and Only come out for a match at WrestleMania Backlash.

The Celtic Warrior controlled the match from the start and kept Ricochet down with his superior strength. The high-flyer answered with a standing shooting star press followed by a springboard moonsault.

Ricochet caught Sheamus with a backstabber and then hit the 450 splash for a near fall. Sheamus replied by connecting a knee to Ricochet’s face for the win at WrestleMania Backlash.

It was a good match for Ricochet to have following his return. He could get a renewed push following his performance at the pay-per-view. The events that took place after the match signal a potential long-term rivalry between the two men.

Ricochet could work his way up if he is given enough chances. The match may have given him the boost he needs to once again become a prominent figure on RAW.

