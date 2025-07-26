5 Things WWE should do at this year's SummerSlam

WWE typically stacks cards for major shows like SummerSlam and WrestleMania with top names and high-profile matches. This year's show has already made history by being a two-night event.John Cena defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight while CM Punk challenges World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu battle over the United States Championship inside a steel cage. After cashing in on IYO SKY at Evolution, Naomi defends the Women's World Championship against both SKY and Rhea Ripley.With a lot on the line over two nights in New Jersey, some decisions must be made carefully. WWE should do the following five things at SummerSlam.#5. Randy Orton and Jelly Roll should lose View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe second WWE booked Jelly Roll as a competitor and not a special guest, it meant bad news for whoever opposed him in the ring. Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre were put in that spot at Saturday Night's Main Event.Officials have long been eager to involve celebrities in significant events. Rapper Cardi B is &quot;hosting&quot; SummerSlam. Paul and Bad Bunny are celebrity competitors. Both proved they could hold their own against actual WWE performers.While booking them to win wasn't ideal, it was at least a bit believable. If a former WWE Champion and someone in the physical prime of their life loses to someone who has never wrestled and a guy nearing 50, it will be a bad look. For that reason, McIntyre and Paul should beat Orton and Jelly Roll.#4. AJ Styles beating Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDominik Mysterio captured the Intercontinental Championship in a four-man match at WrestleMania 41. He overcame Penta, Bron Breakker, and Finn Balor to win his first singles championship in WWE.He put it on the line against Penta a few times, winning each time with outside assistance. Dirty Dom's last defense was on June 7 at Money in the Bank, but he hasn't put it on the line since due to a rib injury.It was turned into an angle with AJ Styles hilariously following Mysterio around as he kept claiming he wasn't medically cleared. With the match made official on RAW, The Phenomenal One should defeat Dirty Dom at SummerSlam.Styles hasn't held singles gold in a long time (the last time was the Intercontinental Title in 2020), can still wrestle at a high level, and is one of the more popular performers.#3. A major female star turns heel at SummerSlam?With the way things have gone on RAW since WrestleMania, SummerSlam presents the perfect spot for a major female star to turn heel.Bayley has been engulfed in drama with Lyra Valkyria, Becky Lynch, and the Women's Intercontinental Title. She mistreated Lyra and acted as if the last three months hadn't happened on the latest RAW.The former Hugger could easily turn on Valkyria. Ripley has also been frustrated that she couldn't regain the Women's World title or beat IYO SKY. Her anger could explode at SummerSlam if she isn't able to do either.Attacking SKY, her friend, would easily achieve a heel turn since fans have warmed up to The Genius of the Sky.#2. Bring back The RockThe Rock's involvement in WWE storylines in early 2025 was confusing. He seemingly turned face on RAW on Netflix, but then changed back to The Final Boss to claim Cody Rhodes' soul.Rhodes rejected his offer, but John Cena accepted it at Elimination Chamber. Rocky didn't show up at WrestleMania 41, but non-competitor Travis Scott did. With Cena and The American Nightmare squaring off again, he needs to appear.It was a bad look when The Final Boss showed up on Pat McAfee's podcast two days after The Show of Shows but didn't appear at the event. For the sake of consistency and continuity, he must show up at SummerSlam in some capacity.#1. If healthy, Seth Rollins should cash in on either CM Punk or GuntherDue to the nature of WWE, any time a major WWE star is injured, its legitimacy is often hotly debated. When stars are given an official diagnosis soon after the injury, it confirms the true nature of the situation.While Seth Rollins' injury at Saturday Night's Main Event seemed genuine due to his history of knee injuries, several factors led people to wonder if it was real. Doctors haven't given an official diagnosis, but Rollins has been on crutches in public.He disclosed that it feels like a long-term ailment without pinpointing what it was. In his absence, Paul Heyman holds onto the Money in the Bank case. The injury could be legitimate, but it wouldn't be a surprise if it were a plan for a cash-in at SummerSlam.Heyman has mentioned having a Plan B, and that plan could play out in New Jersey. That intensifies if CM Punk wins the title, because Rollins claimed he'd never let his rival win a championship.