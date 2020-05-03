5 Things you didn't know about WWE's Zelina Vega 

Here are some facts that every Zelina Vega fan needs to know

Zelina Vega has become one of the most recognizable female stars on WWE TV currently since she's been able to guide Andrade to a United States Championship reign, as well as introduce Angel Garza and Austin Theory to the main roster.

Vega is not only fantastic as a manager but also a trained wrestler and when needed, she can lace up her own wrestling boots and step into the ring to even the odds that her clients face.

Zelina has worked for both Impact Wrestling and NXT in the past but is now making a name for herself on Monday Night RAW. Whilst many fans are still in awe of her talent, here are five facts about the woman behind the character.

#5. She was once in a relationship with Austin Aries

It has become a well-known fact that Zelina Vega is now married to fellow WWE star Aleister Black, but the former NXT Champion came to WWE a few years ago while she was in a relationship with Austin Aries.

Aries worked on both NXT and 205 Live during his time in WWE before departing the company after just a few years on their payroll. Zelina Vega has always been private about her personal life and it's unknown what happened in her relationship with Aries after he left WWE.

A few years later it was revealed that Vega had married Aleister Black, which means that the former Impact Wrestling star decided to move on. She currently works alongside both Andrade and Angel Garza but she has made it clear a number of times that she isn't in an on-screen relationship with any of the men. Zelina is their business associate and is only by their side for their matches.

