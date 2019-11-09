5 things you need to know about Charlotte Flair

'The Queen' Charlotte Flair

Like or hate, you cannot debate that Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful female Superstars in WWE right now. The daughter of the 16-time World Champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Charlotte has accomplished a lot inside the WWE ring.

The Queen has wowed the WWE Universe and silenced her critics on more than one occasion with her incredible performances inside the squared circle. She has followed in her father's footsteps to headline several pay-per-view events and become a multi-time champion.

Whether Charlotte is portraying a confident babyface or playing the role of an arrogant and cocky heel on television, the WWE Universe rallies behind her and she also reciprocates that through her interactions with fans at the arenas on shows, live events, and conventions. WWE announced a few days ago that Charlotte will be visiting India on a promotional tour and a three-day meet and greet this month.

The WWE Universe in India will get to interact with her on November 14 at Mumbai and on November 16 at Bengaluru. Flair is scheduled to meet the highly-talented Special Olympic Athletes of India on November 14 and appear on Bengaluru Comic Con on November 16.

We have compiled a list of five essential things that you should know about Charlotte Flair but before you go through the list, you may want to click on the video below to stay up to date with everything happening in the world of professional wrestling.

#5 She's currently dating Andrade

Andrade and Charlotte Flair

Charlotte started dating fellow WWE Superstar Andrade earlier this year. Much like Charlotte, Andrade comes from a prestigious family of Mexican wrestlers. While they kept things hush-hush at the beginning, they have now become more public with their relationship.

Flair often posts pictures of herself alongside El Idolo on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter. Interestingly enough, both Superstars were drafted to Monday Night RAW as a part of the 2019 Draft.

Andrade also revealed in an interview that he was initially scared to meet Charlotte's father, Ric Flair for the first time. When he mentioned that to Charlotte, she put him to ease by saying that Ric is only her father and there was nothing to be afraid about.

