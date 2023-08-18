5-time Intercontinental Champion to challenge Seth Rollins before leaving WWE? Looking at his possible final feud

Seth Rollins hasn't backed down from a challenge ever since he won the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023. The Visionary has retained his title against Damian Priest and Finn Balor, among others. It is possible Rollins' rival from the past could step up to him.

The star in question is none other than Edge. The five-time Intercontinental Champion is seemingly nearing the end of his career with a potential "final match" on SmackDown this week. Before he hangs up the boots, Edge could challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, a title he never lost in the first place.

For those unaware, Edge vacated the original big gold belt on the April 15, 2011, episode of SmackDown due to a legitimate neck injury. The WWE Hall of Famer would embark on nine-year-long retirement before making his return at the 2020 Royal Rumble. His return was followed by a series of incredible feuds against Randy Orton and AJ Styles, among others.

Edge also feuded with Seth Rollins in 2021. The two had an incredible trilogy that culminated inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Crown Jewel. The Rated-R Superstar and the Monday Night Messiah haven't crossed paths one-on-one since the October 21, 2021, premium live event.

Seth Rollins is apparently set for huge match at WWE Payback 2023

Seth Rollins successfully defended his championship against Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2023. The Drip God met his new challenger for the title two weeks ago on RAW. Rollins was attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura after their six-man tag team match in the main event.

The two came face-to-face this past Monday on RAW. Rollins asked Nakamura to name him the time and place for their match. The King of Strong Style agreed to a match before saying something that left the champion confused. He then took advantage of the distraction to lay him out once again.

The two are expected to fight for the world title at Payback 2023. Fans can check out the potential main event for the September 2 Premium Live Event here.

