4-time WWE champion retiring from the ring? All we know so far!

WWE stars are bound to retire at some point. They can’t go putting their bodies on the line forever. Some stars were forced into early retirement due to nagging injuries. Edge was one of them until he decided to make a grand comeback at the 2020 Royal Rumble. With that said his upcoming match on SmackDown could be his last.

The four-time WWE Champion is set to square off against Sheamus in his home country of Canada on the blue brand this Friday. Edge spoke to ET Canada ahead of the show and said the match is his last on his current contract. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if the Rated-R Superstar decides to hang up his boots after his match on SmackDown tomorrow night.

Check out his comments below:

“Here's what I can honestly say, and this isn't the answer everyone wants. I truly don't know. I really really, with 100% truth can say I don't know. That's strange for me, but I don't. I really don't. I've put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract,” Edge said.

The WWE Hall of Famer further stated that he doesn’t know if he’s got any more left in the talk because his age is catching up to him.

“I probably won't know until I get to the locker room that night and decompress, let all the anxiety and tension that I never used to have before I performed, I have now. That's strange for me and makes it that much harder to do this. I'm going to be 50 in October. It's not easy anymore. Before, what I used to take for granted to be able to do, now, there is a process and a fallout. There's a lot. It's the dream gig, but it's getting really hard.”

The upcoming edition of the blue brand will mark Edge’s 25th year in the business. The 49-year-old star has won multiple accolades during his illustrious year. It remains to be seen if he can defeat the Celtic Warrior.

What’s in store for WWE SmackDown this week?

Edge versus Sheamus is the only match announced thus far for the show. The two will meet one-on-one for the first time in their careers. They have faced each other as part of multi-man matches in the past.

Rey Mysterio and Grayson Waller are also scheduled for SmackDown this week. The WWE Hall of Famer will be the special guest on the Grayson Waller Effect just a week after he defeated Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

More matches and segments will be announced soon.

Are you looking forward to SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comments section below!