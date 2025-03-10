5-time World Champion to turn heel after 3 years on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring major possibility

WWE RAW is just a few hours away, and several exciting matches and promos have already been announced for tonight's episode. In a massive twist, fans could witness a heel turn from a five-time World Champion for the first time since November 2022. The star is a two-time Universal Champion, a two-time WWE Champion, and a one-time World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is one of its most anticipated editions of this year. The show will air live from Madison Square Garden and will feature some thrilling bouts. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee will battle The New Day in a Tornado Tag Team Match, and after a heated brawl last week, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will lock horns inside a steel cage to potentially conclude their rivalry.

With that said, Seth could do something unexpected tonight. In case he loses, there is a chance he will turn heel and brutally attack CM Punk. He could go completely berserk after suffering yet another loss at the hands of The Best in The World. Notably, The Visionary suffered a defeat against the former AEW star on RAW's Netflix premiere earlier this year.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

While this scenario is nowhere near confirmed and is just speculation for now, it has decent chances of materializing, to say the least, given Rollins' recent frustrations with fans who continue to cheer his bitter rival.

Roman Reigns to return and attack Seth Rollins and CM Punk on tonight's WWE RAW?

While a heel turn from The Visionary could be in the works, it isn't the only possibility leading to the much-awaited Steel Cage Match.

Ad

Fans might remember Seth Rollins brutally assaulted Roman Reigns after the former Shield "brothers" were eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble Match by CM Punk. Roman has since been absent.

Tonight, on WWE RAW, fans might see the Undisputed Tribal Chief return for revenge. He could attack both Punk and Rollins during or after the match, making things even more interesting on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

If Roman returns tonight, fans may see a Triple Threat Match being booked for WrestleMania. Looking at the star power, the bout could certainly headline the first night of The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback