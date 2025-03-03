5-time WWE champion to turn heel after five years due to shocking footage airing on RAW? Potential heel turn explored

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 was a night filled with twists and turns. The RAW following the Premium Live Event may feature some surprises too, and one of them could be a major heel turn.

Following her huge win in Toronto this past Saturday, Bianca Belair could be revealed as Jade Cargill's attacker. Although The Storm took out Naomi after her return, it's still not clear who her attacker was.

Michael Cole announced during Elimination Chamber that WWE was investigating the matter so the company could share its findings tonight on RAW. It is possible that footage will be aired showing Bianca Belair taking out Jade Cargill on SmackDown back in November.

The EST of WWE being revealed as the mystery attacker is possible because of how she acted when her former tag team partner returned at Elimination Chamber. She looked worried and took off her jacket as if she was getting ready to fight The Storm.

Bianca Belair could say that she took out Jade Cargill because she was holding her back and stealing her spotlight. With the five-time Women's Champion's match against Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 41 more than a month away, Bianca could have a short feud with her former tag team partner for a few weeks. She could even become the first person to pin her headstrong into the Show of Shows.

Rhea Ripley turned babyface only a couple of months ago and will likely stay that way for the foreseeable future. Therefore, Belair turning heel after five years to make the Women's World Championship feud more intense seems like a good possibility.

Naomi denied attacking Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown

Naomi replaced Jade Cargill as Bianca Belair's Tag Team partner after the former AEW TBS Champion was attacked on SmackDown. She also had the opportunity to hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship during The Storm's absence.

The Glow benefitted a lot from the 32-year-old star's absence, but that doesn't prove she is the one who took her out.

In an interview with HUGE POP!, Naomi denied the accusations about her being Jade Cargill's attacker and emphasized that they are like sisters.

"Why do [the accusers] do that to me? Do you think I'm that horrible, conniving, and evil that I would try and kill [Jade Cargill]?" That is my sister, my girl. I would be glad when we get to the bottom of this because I'm being framed."

The former Women's Champion is currently sidelined due to Jade Cargill's attack. If she was really framed, an intense feud between them is inevitable because The Storm cost her a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

