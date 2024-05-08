5 times Cody Rhodes accomplished what he said he would do in WWE

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 and was Seth Rollins' surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38. Following that, he started a feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, which went on for two years.

Over the years, The American Nightmare has wanted to do some specific things in WWE. He voiced them multiple times, and as of 2024, he has checked off quite a bit from his wishlist.

#5. Main-eventing WrestleMania

Back in January 2011, "Dashing" Cody Rhodes claimed that he would main-event WrestleMania during a segment with Alberto Del Rio, R-Truth, and Rey Mysterio. Although it took him a while to main-event The Show of Shows, he achieved his goal not once but twice.

The American Nightmare first main-evented WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, that was just the beginning of his main eventing The Show of Immortals.

Rhodes main-evented WrestleMania 40 on both Night One and Night Two. He teamed up with Seth Rollins to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag team match on Night One and battled Roman Reigns in a championship match on Night Two.

#4. Becoming the World Champion

At WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes successfully dethroned Roman Reigns on Night Two. He left The Show of Shows as the new Undisputed WWE Champion and also marking his first time as the World Champion.

Previously, The American Nightmare has won the Intercontinental Championship, RAW, SmackDown, and World Tag Team Championships but never any of the World Titles. His victory at WrestleMania 40 marks a huge moment for his achievements with the Stamford-based promotion and the pro-wrestling industry.

#3. Finally 'finished' his story

Ever since beginning a feud with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes has been focused on finishing his story. The story dates back to Dusty Rhodes, and The American Dream never being able to win the WWE Championship, despite having won the match that could have made him the champion.

Cody Rhodes claimed that he was focused on finishing the story, and ensuring that he wins the WWE Championship. After trying for two years, Rhodes was finally able to finish the story when he secured the championship.

#2. Handing his mother the Undisputed WWE Championship

In the last two years, Cody Rhodes has always expressed his grievance about not being able to hand over the WWE Championship to his father. In fact, he has cut several emotional promos about the same which gathered mixed reactions.

His mother got involved when The American Nightmare said that even though he could not give the title to his father, he could give the title to his mother. During his rivalry with The Bloodline, The Rock mentioned 'Mama Rhodes' and wished to gift her a bloodied weight belt after beating up The American Nightmare.

However, that did not come true and Rhodes was able to fulfill this dream of his when he went on one knee and passed the title to his mother at WrestleMania 40.

#1. Cody Rhodes wanted to defeat Brock Lesnar

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar was a great watch for the WWE Universe. The duo had three matches, out of which Lesnar secured one victory and Rhodes secured two. The third match was contested at SummerSlam 2023.

The American Nightmare secured one of his greatest victories against an all-time great in the pro-wrestling industry. In fact, Rhodes' desire to come out of that rivalry as the winner was marked as complete when Brock Lesnar acknowledged Rhodes by raising his hand in the air.

