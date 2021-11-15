5 Times current WWE Superstars had real-life heat with each other (and the reasons why)

From Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior to Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, WWE Superstars having real-life issues with each other is nothing new.

Back in the 1990s, plenty of rumors existed about people in the wrestling business legitimately disliking each other behind the scenes. The difference in those days is a lot of those rumors were exactly that: rumors.

Now, thanks to the dozens of out-of-character interviews that take place every week, fans often find out the truth about reports from the superstars themselves.

Riddle, for example, explained earlier this year what happened when he tried to apologize to another superstar backstage at Survivor Series 2020. The previous year, Kofi Kingston also opened up about an issue he used to have with a WWE veteran.

In this article, let's take a look at five instances where current WWE stars once had real-life heat with each other.

#5 WWE Superstars Riddle and Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins’ issues with Riddle began when The Original Bro’s wife, Lisa, took a dig at Becky Lynch on social media in November 2019.

Lisa Riddle is a two-time All-American gymnast and a former competitor on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge reality show. In a since-deleted Instagram post, she bodyshamed Lynch and questioned why WWE’s female superstars do not do more squats.

Riddle told talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy in July 2021 that both Rollins and Lynch disliked him after his wife’s controversial post.

“I know my significant other said something about Becky that they didn’t like and I also did not like or agree with. Seth didn’t like me after that and I don’t think Becky liked me or my wife either, which is understandable. It is what it is,” Riddle said.

In October 2020, Rollins said after the WWE Draft that he had no interest in facing Riddle at any point in his career.

The Original Bro later clarified that he apologized to Rollins in November 2020 following their participation in the five-on-five men’s Survivor Series match. He told the former WWE Champion that his wife’s post was “bullc**p” and he did not agree with what she said.

According to Riddle, Rollins appreciated the conversation and thought his apology was “really cool.”

