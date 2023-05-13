5 Times heels won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship is one of the most prestigious titles in the company's history. The title originates in the first world heavyweight championship from the territory days. It was created after then-Undisputed Champion Brock Lesnar’s move to SmackDown in 2002.

The world title remained the top title on Monday Night RAW from 2002 to 2005. It was officially moved to SmackDown on June 30, 2005, as part of the WWE Draft.

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship continued to switch brands until 2011, when the company decided to end the brand extension.

The title has been held by some of the company's top stars throughout its illustrious history. Stars such as Edge and Triple H headlined WrestleManias with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Let’s recall five times a heel won the title.

#1. Triple H

Triple H is one of the most accomplished performers in the business. The Game has won 14 world titles throughout his illustrious career. Triple H also happens to be the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion, though he didn’t “win” the title per se.

On the contrary, Triple H was awarded the title by then-RAW General Manager Eric Bishoff on the September 2, 2002, episode of the red brand. Two decades later, The Game stood in the ring to unveil the new World Heavyweight Championship.

#2. Randy Orton

Randy Orton won his first world title at the age of 24.

Randy Orton was still a heel when he won his first world title in WWE. A 24-year-old Orton defeated Chris Benoit for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2004. His victory, however, did not sit well with Triple H.

Orton’s run with the title also happens to be one of the shortest reigns in the company's history. The future legend killer was betrayed by his Evolution stablemates on the following episode of RAW, kicking off a face turn in the process. The rest was history.

#3. Edge

Edge is called the Ultimate Opportunist for a reason. The Rated-R Superstar’s first WWE Championship resulted from a successful Money in the Bank cash-in.

His first WWE World Heavyweight Championship also came courtesy of a Money in the Bank briefcase.

Edge won his first World Heavyweight Title on the May 11, 2007, episode of SmackDown. The Rated-R Superstar defeated a battered Undertaker following a steel cage match with Batista on the blue brand.

#4. Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle is widely ranked among the greatest performers of all time. The Olympic Gold Medalist has wins over The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker, to name a few icons of his business.

Angle’s first WWE World Heavyweight Championship win came during a battle royal on the January 13, 2006, episode of SmackDown.

The Hall of Famer last eliminated Mark Henry in a fantastic feat of strength to capture his first and only world title in WWE.

#5. King Booker

Booker T knew the world title all too well during his WCW days. He was still the WCW World Heavyweight Champion when Vince McMahon purchased his rival promotion. The Hall of Famer dropped the title to The Rock at the 2001 Summerslam pay-per-view event.

However, he redeemed himself by winning the World Heavyweight Championship five years later. Booker T defeated Rey Mysterio for the title at the Great American Bash on July 23, 2006. Thus, began the era of King Booker.

Poll : 0 votes