5 times John Cena showed superhuman strength in WWE

John Cena is not only one of the greatest superstars in WWE history, but also one of the greatest in the history of the pro-wrestling business. The journey of a young rookie who came in as a rapper and went on to become the face that runs the place is inspiring.

The growth of John Cena over the years has been massive. He is one of the most followed superstars in the world. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect are three words and values which won many hearts for the leader of the Cenation.

John Cena after winning his first WWE Championship

Cena has won almost every accolade the WWE offers. Apart from the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Cena has won everything. The WWE Hall of Fame is one feat we will certainly see one day as well.

If one speaks about the unique qualities that John Cena brings to the table, dedication, good microphone skills, and charisma are a few qualities that come to mind. However, one thing which does stand out is the immense strength the man has.

John Cena is roughly 240-250 pounds and has lifted some of the heaviest in the business. Here is a list of five times John Cena showed his superhuman strength.

#5 A young John Cena shows his strength against Rikishi in his early days

John Cena as the Doctor of Thuganomics

Back in the early 2000s, John Cena was trying to make a name for himself. He made his debut by answering an open challenge from WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Cena failed to pick up the win but impressed the likes of Billy Kidman, Faarooq, Rikishi, and The Undertaker.

A few months later, he faced Rikishi on Friday Night SmackDown. This is when Cena adopted the gimmick The Doctor of Thuganomics. This match played a key role in establishing Cena as a star on the rise.

John Cena being a young rookie and Rikishi being an experienced superstar in his prime, the Samoan was the clear favorite. However, Cena stunned all when he lifted Rikishi on his shoulders and delivered his finishing move (now known as the Attitude Adjustment). You can watch it in the link above.

John Cena and Rikishi on SmackDown

This surely gave many doubters a confirmation that John Cena wasn't going to be a pushover in the WWE. Cena made it very clear he was here to stay and make it to the top.

