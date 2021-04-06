5 times John Cena failed to win the WWE Championship

John Cena is known for being one of the indomitable forces in WWE. Over the years, he has managed to win multiple titles. He currently holds the record for the highest number of world championships alongside Ric Flair with 16 world title reigns.

His winning record became a target for the fans, as whenever he was challenging for the title, he seemed to come away with the win. However, that has not always been the case. There have been occasions where John Cena has failed to win the title despite looking like the favorite.

Several of these times, it has helped his opponent to achieve greatness and put them over. Beating John Cena is an accomplishment very few can boast of. While he has lost quite a few times, let's take a look at five times that John Cena lost when challenging for the title.

John Cena vs. Edge - WWE SummerSlam 2006

13. August 20, 2006; @EdgeRatedR Edge defeats @JohnCena in Cena’s home town to retain the WWE Championship! Edge managed to beat the odds in a match where if he was disqualified he would lose the title. Some brass knuckles evened the odds. 😁 pic.twitter.com/fu18YWqTHA — Thomas Rampone (@Italianlunatic9) March 29, 2021

In 2006, Edge cashed in the first-ever Money in the Bank briefcase on John Cena, after Cena had emerged from an Elimination Chamber match. He defeated five other stars to retain the title, but Edge made his way out and cashed in the briefcase. He then proceeded to hit John Cena with two spears, before pinning him to win the title.

Unfortunately for Edge, Cena won the title back three weeks later at the Royal Rumble event. Cena was the victim of the second-ever Money in the Bank cash-in again and found himself with a title shot at RAW in a Triple Threat match. There, he was unable to win the match, but the rematch came at SummerSlam where he faced Edge for the title.

Cena's match against Edge at SummerSlam was the very first time that John Cena didn't win in a singles match for the championship. Edge beat him to retain the title for a while longer, but lost it at Unforgiven when they faced each other in a TLC match.

