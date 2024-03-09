5 Times Logan Paul turned heads in WWE

Logan Paul's arrival in the sports entertainment juggernaut shocked the WWE Universe. The Maverick had a fantastic rookie year that saw him make his in-ring debut at WrestleMania and challenge Roman Reigns for the top title in Saudi Arabia.

Paul has continued to disrupt the industry through his antics in and outside the squared circle. His massive social media following has only grown thanks to his association with the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

Here are five times Logan Paul turned heads in WWE.

#5. Showcasing insane athleticism

Logan Paul is a naturally gifted athlete. The Social Media Megastar has taken to the business to truly become arguably the greatest celebrity wrestler in the history of this business, as far as in-ring abilities are concerned.

From colliding mid-air with Ricochet at Royal Rumble 2023 to jumping off insane heights during the 2023 Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Paul has delivered some of the biggest viral moments during his time thus far in WWE.

#4. Headlining Crown Jewel with Roman Reigns

Logan Paul used his Impaulsive podcast to tease a title match against Roman Reigns in September 2022. The two men met at the main event of Crown Jewel two months later in Saudi Arabia. This was one of the best matches in the history of Saudi PLE.

The two men went back and forth for 25 minutes to deliver a Match of the Year contender. Logan’s younger brother, Jake Paul, also made a cameo during the match. Even though the Maverick injured himself during the match, he went on to complete the match.

#3. Winning the United States Championship

Logan failed to win a WWE title during his rookie year, but his impact prompted Cody Rhodes to call his run the greatest rookie year in company history. The Social Media Megastar eventually won his first singles title at Crown Jewel 2023.

Logan collided with Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at the Premium Live Event. He’d show his in-ring awareness by saving the WWE Hall of Famer from potential injury. The ending saw the challenger defeat the champion by using a pair of brass knuckles.

#2. Prime becoming WWE’s ring sponsor

Logan Paul and KSI announced the launch of Prime Drink in 2022. The two former boxing rivals would take the drink to new heights through sponsorship agreements with UFC and the English football club Arsenal in 2023.

As seen on WWE SmackDown tonight, Logan announced his Prime Hydration brand has partnered with the sports entertainment juggernaut to become its official sports drink. The partnership officially kicks off at WrestleMania XL.

#1. Logan Paul’s Fantastic in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul’s televised WWE debut came in 2021. The Maverick would get his moment ruined by a stunner from Kevin Owens. His in-ring debut for the company came at WrestleMania 38 in a tag team match involving The Miz and The Mysterious.

Paul’s insane athleticism would be on full display during the match. The superstar turned heads with an excellent performance for a WWE in-ring debut. Logan showed he was made for this business by the way he worked for the crowd during the match.

