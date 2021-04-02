WWE legend and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has a long history of stealing the show wherever he performed. In ECW, he made a name for himself as "The Whole F'n Show" with his multitude of show-stealing matches.

BREAKING: As first reported by @FOXSports, @TherealRVD is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/hUMbomRPm9 — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2021

When WWE bought ECW in 2001, it was no surprise that RVD would become a huge star. RVD is one of WWE's most popular superstars due to his laid back attitude, cool persona and awe-inspiring actions in the ring. He shocked audiences, won multiple championships, and stole the show every time he stepped through the ropes. In this article, we will look at 5 Times Rob Van Dam stole the show in WWE.

#5 Mr Monday Night in WWE and ECW

Rob Van Dam became Mr Monday Night in 1997

In 1997, ECW invaded WWE Monday Night RAW several times, and Rob Van Dam's moniker Mr. Monday Night was born.

The hardcore promotion's biggest stars, Tommy Dreamer, The Sandman, Sabu and Taz, led by Paul Heyman, crashed the February 24th edition of RAW. Their presence caused mayhem, and the WWE talent legitimately wanted to fight the ECW crew.

Jerry The King Lawler called the company Extremely Crappy Wrestling while insulting the wrestlers' look and style. This led to Rob Van Dam's introduction, but instead of siding with his ECW teammates, he joined Lawler. The heat that RVD got from his relationship with The King was immense, and he became public enemy number one to the ECW faithful.

Van Dam basked in the fury and goaded the ECW fans stating that he was too good for the independent promotion and gave himself the moniker Mr. Monday Night.

May 12th 1997, RAW. During the 1997 ECW Invasion @TherealRVD made his #WWE debut, he beat a 19 year old Jeff Hardy. pic.twitter.com/jWMTVsphMx — WWE Today In History 🌐 (@WWE__History) May 12, 2016

Despite ECW's most significant names being a part of the angle, Rob Van Dam was the name remembered by WWE fans, and reports emerged that he was to leave ECW and join WWE.

Rob Van Dam would not join WWE for another four years. but when he did, he brought his show-stealing action to the bigtime.

