With so much wrestling content available to fans in 2020, there is hardly a day that goes by without a current or former WWE Superstar telling a new story about an interaction that they once had with Vince McMahon.

In recent years, we have discovered that several WWE Superstars have become friends with Vince McMahon in real life, including Braun Strowman and The Undertaker, but that does not necessarily mean that they are exempt from criticism from their boss.

Strowman, for example, once got shouted at by Vince McMahon after saying a banned word on television, while the likes of Brock Lesnar and Dolph Ziggler have never shied away from telling the WWE Chairman exactly what they think.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five times that Vince McMahon lost his temper with WWE Superstars backstage.

#5 Vince McMahon lost his temper with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton

Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton held the SmackDown Tag Team titles

Arn Anderson often has interesting stories to tell on his ARN podcast about his 17-year spell working for Vince McMahon as a WWE producer.

In April 2020, Anderson recalled that Vince McMahon “chewed out” Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton for performing as babyfaces during their heel run as a tag team on SmackDown in late 2016/early 2017.

According to Anderson, Vince McMahon did not approve of Wyatt and Orton’s fellow Wyatt Family member, Luke Harper, attacking a babyface Superstar when the referee was distracted, as he felt that it was something that a good guy would do.

“We would do stuff that we knew would get heat during a match. We would lay some stuff out and we would do some clever stuff using the guy on the floor, and we would come back and just get chewed out for it. No one could figure out why. What are we getting chewed out for here? He [Vince McMahon] would voice his opinion, he’d say, ‘Guys, that’s babyface stuff.’”

Using that story as an example, Anderson added that WWE talents would sometimes look around at each other wondering what they did wrong after being yelled at by Vince McMahon.