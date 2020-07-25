5 Times WWE abruptly canceled a storyline 

When one talks about the most important aspects of WWE or the pro-wrestling industry as a whole, the in-ring contests and the storylines that lead to these matches always take the top spot. WWE is like a soap opera that presents storylines that advance over several weeks and culminate in big-time matches between Superstars on PPVs.

Over the course of the past several decades, the WWE Universe has witnessed a string of engaging and intriguing storylines that have been etched in their minds forever. The Austin vs McMahon feud, The Undertaker's path of destruction at WrestleMania, and The Summer of Punk are just a few such storylines that wowed the WWE Universe back in the day.

On the other hand, WWE has canceled a bunch of storylines abruptly, either due to unforeseen circumstances, or simply because the company felt the need to do so.

In this list, we will take a look at five such storylines that WWE abruptly dropped.

#5 Bobby Lashley and Lana vs Rusev

Lana and Rusev

Back in 2019, Lana and Bobby Lashley made their returns to WWE TV after short breaks and stunned Rusev by revealing that they had fallen in love with each other. Rusev couldn't believe what he was witnessing and thus the feud kicked off and it would last for months on end.

Lana eventually divorced Rusev and got married to Bobby Lashley on an episode of WWE RAW. The segment saw Liv Morgan making a return and professing her love for Lana.

The majority of matches that this storyline produced were won by Lashley, and it didn't sit well with the WWE Universe one bit. On the February 17 edition of RAW, Rusev teamed up with Humberto Carrillo in a losing effort against Lashley and Angel Garza, and the storyline was dropped altogether after this outing.

Fans had been wanting a payoff to the angle for months, but they were disappointed in the end. Rusev didn't appear in a storyline again and was released by WWE in April.