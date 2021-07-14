5 times the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase was defended outside of a MITB stipulation

Typically in WWE, the Money in the Bank briefcase is up for grabs in a Money in the Bank Ladder match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. And if you think that's too many Money in the Banks then you'd be right!

The whole point of becoming Mr or Miss Money in the Bank is that you've overcome overwhelming odds by beating several other Superstars in a grueling and incredibly dangerous ladder match.

However, for some smart WWE Superstars, it's possible to win the Money in the Bank briefcase without taking years off of your career by falling off a ladder. They simply have to challenge whoever holds the Money in the Bank briefcase to defend it in a match.

It hasn't happened often in history, but there have been a few times that WWE has had the Money in the Bank briefcase defended in a match that wasn't a Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Here are five such times.

#5. The Miz defeats Otis for the Money in the Bank briefcase

The Miz vs Otis, winner gets the money in the bank briefcase, I'm picking Otis to win. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/IUICJvsqYM — Balor Club Guy (@TheBalorClubGuy) October 26, 2020

Otis was a surprise Money in the Bank winner at the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view in 2020. He beat out AJ Styles, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin and Rey Mysterio to win.

Otis held the briefcase for 168 days until he was finally coerced into defending it in a singles match against The Miz at WWE Hell in a Cell on October 25th.

The Miz and Morrison had made several failed attempts to steal the briefcase and continually messed with Otis as a result. They had ensured that Otis' onscreen girlfriend Mandy Rose was drafted to RAW and then they threatened Otis with a lawsuit.

The Miz Is Mr. MITB 😳



Tucker turns on his best friend Otis to help Miz take home the briefcase #HIAC pic.twitter.com/MywIsd6sK1 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) October 26, 2020

Otis ended up being ruled to defend the briefcase by JBL after The Miz bribed him, forcing the Heavy Machinery tag team member to defend the briefcase with his partner Tucker by his side. The match would end with betrayal though, as Tucker turned on Otis, hit him with the briefcase and allowed The Miz to get the win.

