5 times WWE stars returned against all odds

Even though it's scripted, professional wrestling is a dangerous profession. The risk of serious injury looms over every WWE Superstar, and all the bumps take their toll over a career. Broken necks, muscle tears, head trauma, and concussions are among the numerous hazards involved.

A number of wrestlers have been forced to retire due to injuries over the years, and some of them have had their quality of life permanently affected. For instance, former WWE Superstar Darren Drozdov suffered a severe neck injury during a match that left him quadriplegic.

This is why it feels like a miracle every time performers such as Edge step back into the ring. With that in mind, here are five times WWE stars returned against all odds:

#5 Former WWE Superstar Buff Bagwell

Buff Bagwell and Scott Norton represented the nWo in a tag team match against Ric Steiner and Lex Luger on an episode of Thunder in April 1998. Steiner attempted to perform a bulldog on Bagwell and botched the move, seriously injuring the five-time WCW World Tag Team Champion.

Bagwell was diagnosed with numerous injured vertebrae and spinal shock, which left him wheelchair-bound. After surgery, he made a miraculous return in July of 1998. Bagwell pretended to forgive Steiner before assaulting him and reaffirming his commitment to the nWo.

WCW had the opportunity to make Bagwell a sympathetic babyface in his home state of Georgia, but they preferred to have him as a part of the nWo. The inability to create new stars and move beyond their wildly successful heel stable was one of the predominant reasons behind WCW's undoing.

Once the company folded, Bagwell had a brief stint with WWE. He wrestled Booker T for the WCW Championship on RAW in a match that was panned by the audience and critics. Bagwell was eventually released after an alleged altercation with Gregory Helms.

